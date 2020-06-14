Sunday June 14: Daily Links

Well what is the use of having CGI if you don’t use it?
Plus is was great. TV showing a naked Joe Biden throwing bombs? Lets do it.
A New York cop knelt down in the city street in solidarity with protesters, then sent an email to his copy buddies apologizing, saying the kneel goes against all his principals.
Hey fellas I’m sorry about the kneeling and you guys know I have bad eyes. My Hand to God I thought there was a black man under me.
The CDC is saying another country wide lockdown could be implemented if covid cases keep spiking. Remember when people were saying Corona would go away in the summer? What’s the opposite of Nostradamus?
What they do?
They smile in your face
All the time they want to take your place
The back stabbers (Back stabbers)
Amazon, Microsoft and IBM all have vowed to stop selling their facial recognition software for general purpose and to the police. It’s been found that the tech misidentify’s women and people of color. Now we’re gonna have to get three siblings and put them in a tub to find out who’s committing crimes.
Trump is now moving his scheduled rally in Tulsa to June 20th out of respect for Juneteenth. Or maybe this stipulation was also in Melania’s new pre nup.
John Ridley, who wrote 12 Years A Slaves and already got Warner Media to to pull Gone With The Wind from its HBO Max, now wants to cancel movies we want to see.
Quentin how could you!?
Turns out Harvey Weinstein had an infection of the penis called Fournier’s Gangrene. Multiple women had claimed it was deformed. Only Hitler has had his penis more slandered.
A writer for Rolling Stone now wants Law & Order to be cancelled because of Mariska Hargitay’s character on the show. If Law & Order gets canceled the working actors of NYC are totally fucked.
