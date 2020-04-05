Sunday April 5: Daily Links

The head of the National Health Service in Britain had to come out and address the conspiracy that newly built 5G cell phone towers are the cause of the coronavirus outbreak, calling them rubbish. One of the towers were set on fire last week. This all sounds like Bee propaganda.
Read more at news.sky.com.
It must be true, the President said so. Donald Trump assures us all the NFL season will start on time.
Great news for the people of Tampa.
Read more at nypost.com.
Can’t tell who’s cranking out better content in these trying times, Nails or the Juice.
Read more at nypost.com.
@GwynethPaltrow, sorry to hear about the sexual-frustration-in-#coronavirus-isolation issues you and your husband are having. Here I offer a solution. #NailsNeverFails @barstoolsports @sternshow @alliesinger @aubrey_huff @KirFlem @nypost @drdrew @njdotcom @NYorNothing pic.twitter.com/YwZqb0xDsH
— Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) April 3, 2020
Jeff Lowe went on Cameo and said that Netflix has a new episode of Tiger King coming out this week. At the same time, Netflix released a short jail house interview with Joe Exotic on Twitter.
We gotta get Joe outta the clink so he can enjoy the fame he so well deserves. And he’s gotta be jonesin for some crystal at this point.
Read more at tmz.com.
Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22.
Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh
— Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020
Seems the Barefoot Contessa is getting pretty toasted in the Hamptons.
Via Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
It’s always cocktail hour in a crisis! Recipe on barefootcontessa.com #staysafe
A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) on
nothing here yet
.
.