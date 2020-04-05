Sunday April 5: Daily Links

SUNDAY APRIL 5

NEWS STORIES

Conspiracy Theorists Think Cell Phone 5G Towers Are Causing Covid

The head of the National Health Service in Britain had to come out and address the conspiracy that newly built 5G cell phone towers are the cause of the coronavirus outbreak, calling them rubbish. One of the towers were set on fire last week. This all sounds like Bee propaganda.

SPORTS

Don’t Worry Everyone NFL Season Will Start On Time

It must be true, the President said so. Donald Trump assures us all the NFL season will start on time.

Great news for the people of Tampa.

Lenny Dykstra Offers Sex Advice To Gwyneth Paltrow And Her Husband



Can’t tell who’s cranking out better content in these trying times, Nails or the Juice.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jeff Lowe Says Another Episode Of Tiger King Is Coming + Joe Exotic Releases Statement From Jail



Jeff Lowe went on Cameo and said that Netflix has a new episode of Tiger King coming out this week. At the same time, Netflix released a short jail house interview with Joe Exotic on Twitter.

We gotta get Joe outta the clink so he can enjoy the fame he so well deserves. And he’s gotta be jonesin for some crystal at this point.

Joe Exotic was interviewed from prison on March 22. Here's what he told us pic.twitter.com/ueqTeWfKxh — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2020

Ina Garten Shares Giant Cocktail Recipe

Seems the Barefoot Contessa is getting pretty toasted in the Hamptons.

GOING VIRAL

