Sunday April 19: Daily Links

SUNDAY 4.19

NEWS STORIES

Frozen Pizza Is The New Toilet Paper

Frozen pizza is getting as hard to find as toilet paper. Oddly enough, frozen pizza taste like toilet paper.

Richest People In The World Since 97

Check out who was the richest person every year since 1997. Most of the time it was Bill Gates.

This is before he diseased the world.

The Stay at Home Fun Button

Finding out that you and the kids are bored? Hit this button as you will stay bored!

NYC Mayor Blasted For Asking People To “Snitch” On Those Not Social Distancing

Mayor Bill Di Blasio is great at eating shit and has gotten some more on his plate after asking people to take pictures and report of those who aren’t using masks and socially distancing. Maybe people would respect him more if he wasn’t such a Lurch like weirdo.

SPORTS

Tompa Brady No Longer The Number One Jersey In The NFL

Patrick Mahomes has overtaken Brady in jersey sales. But wait till people check out Tompa once he’s in that Bucs jersey. Assuming he ever puts one on in an actual live game.

Beach Boy Hulk Hogan Gets Backlash

I am a real American

I fight for the right

of Corona Fans

My wife Jennifer”Mrs.Hogan”jumping for joy that she’s back on the beach brother “ Rideordie/life partner/honest positive/real/love4LifeHH pic.twitter.com/hF6xGIr2tj — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 18, 2020

ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny Depp Joins Instagram

Johnny Depp joined Instagram to encourage people to stay strong and follow guidelines during the pandemic. He also thanks fans for their support as he continues his legal battles against former wife Amber Heard. No word yet on whether he’ll be joining a 21 Jump Street reunion on Zoom.

Halle Berry Crushes The Instagram Pillow Challenge

The Oscar winning actress upped the ante in the Instagram Pillow Challenge by wearing a blue hat, pillow and nothing else. Berry is denying reports she’s going take it up a notch and wear dress made out of a cactus.

O.J. Joins Tic Tok

O.J Simpson is now on Tic Tok and his first post shows him practicing his golf swing, polishing his photo with President Clinton, and relaxing with a bottle of Jack. Next up for Juice: A Zoom reunion with A.C. Cowlings and Kato Kaelin.

GOING VIRAL

