Stephen King Not A Fan Of Woody Allen’s Book Getting Dropped

After Woody Allen’s book got dropped by his publisher, Stephen King jumped on Twitter to criticize the decision by them to not put the book out. King is now in talks with Allen to put the manuscript out but just calling it Cujo 2 so no one is the wiser.

The Hachette decision to drop the Woody Allen book makes me very uneasy. It's not him; I don't give a damn about Mr. Allen. It's who gets muzzled next that worries me. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 6, 2020

Let me add that it was fucking tone-deaf of Hachette to want to publish Woody Allen’s book after publishing Ronan Farrow’s. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 7, 2020

