Stephen King Not A Fan Of Woody Allen’s Book Getting Dropped

at
After Woody Allen’s book got dropped by his publisher, Stephen King jumped on Twitter to criticize the decision by them to not put the book out. King is now in talks with Allen to put the manuscript out but just calling it Cujo 2 so no one is the wiser.

Interrobang Staff
