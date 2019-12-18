Start Up Wants To Create Uncomfortable Toilet To Cut Down On Bathroom Time

A start up has created a toilet with a downward angle that’s designed to keep people from wasting time in the bathroom instead of working. Jeff Bezos would buy this company except he doesn’t let his workers get bathroom breaks in the first place.

Read more at wired.co.uk.

BREAKING NEWS: Say goodbye to comfort breaks! New downward-tilting toilets are designed to become unbearable to sit on after five minutes. They say the main benefit is to employees in improved employee productivity. pic.twitter.com/lfDbeXJdCX — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) December 17, 2019

