Start Up Wants To Create Uncomfortable Toilet To Cut Down On Bathroom Time

at
Share This Post

A start up has created a toilet with a downward angle that’s designed to keep people from wasting time in the bathroom instead of working. Jeff Bezos would buy this company except he doesn’t let his workers get bathroom breaks in the first place.

Read more at wired.co.uk.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.

Interrobang Staff
Interrobang Staff