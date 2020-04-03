SiriusXM Adds New Stand Up Channel and It’s Packed With Really Funny Women

April 1, SiriusXM launched She’s So Funny, a comedy channel devoted exclusively to showcasing the stand up comedy of the funniest women on the planet. Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Maria Bamford, Ali Wong, Wanda Sykes, Joan Lily Tomlin, Moms Mably and Whoopi Goldberg are some of the celebs who will appear on the channel, but it’s so much more than just the super famous comics. It’s also big headliners and road dogs who let’s face it are some of the funniest people performing today. Rachel Feinstein, Jo Firestone, Kathleen Madigan, Roseanne Barr, Deb DiGiovanni, Angelah Johnson, and more are part of the rotation.

It’s a killer idea, and if you spend any amount of time on the channel you quickly realize that there’s so much female talent in the world, it’s hard to believe that women still have to fight for stage time (or at least did before everyone stopped getting stage time).

You will hear great comedy from comedians you know- both famous and underrated- and I guarantee you will discover great comedy from acts you’ve never heard before. The first time I clicked in, I heard a killer bit from one of New York’s best- Marina Franklin, a classic routine from the 60’s from Jean Carroll, a great set from Laurie Kilmartin, a blurb from Taylor Tomlinson, and a bit I’d never heard before from Joan Rivers plus comedy from the brilliant Ali Wong.

The new comedy channel will also feature specials, and exclusive material only found on SiriusXM.

SiriusXM’s She’s So Funny channel will be available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 105), and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM’s recently announced free streaming access period through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.

Now that you can’t go to comedy clubs, supporting live comedy through SiriusXM channels is the next best thing. Not only do you get to hear the best of the best performers, but you also are financially supporting the comedians whose gigs, spots, and tours all got erased by the need for quarantine. You can support by listening to SiriusXM Comedy on SXM 105 or any of SiriusXM’s eight comedy channels catering to the full spectrum of humor that air on satellite platform and streaming including Netflix Is A Joke Radio on channel 93, Comedy Central Radio on channel 95, Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio on channel 96, Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup on channel 97, Carlin’s Corner: The George Carlin Channel on channel 770, SiriusXM Comedy Greats on channel 94, Raw Dog Comedy on channel 99, and Laugh USA on channel 98. And of course Faction Talk 103 focuses on talk shows that feature some of the greatest comedians in the world with shows like Jim and Sam, Bennington, The Jason Ellis Show and Covino and Rich.

