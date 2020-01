People are pissed at the singer Halsey for her response to a bad review. After getting a shit rating for Pitchfork she said she wished the “basement Pitchfork runs out of would collapse” already, not realizing it was One WTC. People immediately began to show outrage against the comment. Guess she could have asked for the disastrous collapse of any other building?

