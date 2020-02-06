Shawn Johnson ‘Mom Shamed Over Baby’s ‘First Flip’

Shawn Johnson is a gold medal winning gymnast. A sports hero. But posting a video of baby’s first flip led to Mom shaming.
How dare you take care of your baby the way you see fit.
Roo’s first flip!! @drewhazeleast 😂 (she was PERFECTLY safe… so don’t even haha) #momlife #milestone @andrewdeast
A post shared by Shawn Johnson East (@shawnjohnson) on Feb 3, 2020 at 12:57pm PST
