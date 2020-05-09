Saturday May 9: Daily Links

SATURDAY 5.09

Roy of Siegfried & Roy dead at 75 from Coronavirus

Roy Horn survived a tiger attack but lost his

battle from the ugly covid

The true Tiger King

RIP Little Richard

Rock and Roll legend Little Richard has died oat the age of 87. His family has not yet revealed the cause of death. That leaves Jerry Lee Lewis as the Highlander of Rock.

Daymond John Thinks It Will Take Years to Bring Economy Back

Daymond John thinks bad times are FUBU and he thinks there could be a real estate collapse in our future.

For that reason, I am out.

That Time Mark Consuelos Tried to “Catch” Kelly Ripa Cheating

Mark Consuelos took a flight without telling his wife Kelly Ripa so he could catch her with a side piece.

You thought it was Regis, admit it.

Tekashi Drops New Music Video Because Why Not

Tekashi is out of prison and already making new music and just dropped a brand new music video. Finally, we have a soundtrack to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whale Gets Air

Even whales are enjoying the human-less oceans so much that they are jumping for joy.

We will turn you into a candle, bitch.

