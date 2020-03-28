Saturday March 28: Daily Links

Don’t know if you watch the news darlin but there’s a virus going around.
You don’t want Corona pussy.
Read more at nypost.com.
Nude woman ignores coronavirus warnings to straddle 'Charging Bull' https://t.co/cVl5UlvstV pic.twitter.com/LIhYX1luBA
— New York Post (@nypost) March 27, 2020
It was first thought that the space x-ray was coming from a black hole but a couple of eggheads proved that wasn’t so. If I told you it was to put us in an alternate realty, I think you would say that makes more sense .
Read more at vice.com.
nothing here right now
nothing here right now
Head goes in the water,
Head goes in the shark.
Shark’s in the water.
Via digg.com.
This does enjoys his leash the same way as fat kid enjoys a video game.
Via digg.com.
.
.