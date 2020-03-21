Saturday March 21: Daily Links

NEWS STORIES

Some Good News New York! Liquor Stores Are an Essential Business

Liquor stores qualify as essential businesses in New York and will be exempt from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order for all non-essential workers to stay home.

Still no word on crack houses.

Comfort Foods are Big Right Now

Chocolate, ice cream, popcorn and potato chip sales jumped for some odd reason and to be totally honest, I saw a baby making cupcakes.

GOING VIRAL

Old Dude Entertains Locked Down Seniors

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

My father, a professional pianist who just celebrated his 84th birthday, is supposed to be at a music conference in Quebec, but instead is playing in front of his retirement community in Boulder for the residents who are under lockdown pic.twitter.com/riVqSUvgkw — Rob Spillman (@robspillman) March 20, 2020

We Need to Do Something About the Coyotes

If there are no other pressing matters, can we turn our attention to the God Damn coyotes?

You’re right there. It’s not like the puppy is alone.

