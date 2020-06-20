Saturday June 20: Daily Links

Finally America can exhale knowing no kid will ever be called an Eskimo pie again.
Is Canadian Pie the way to go or too close?
You’ve been getting hammered through that whole quarantine now the government would like you to limit to one drink a day.
No, the drink can’t be the size of a kiddie pool.
Who knew all that the slaves really needed for their freedom was a cheery disposition!?
This SnapChat #Juneteenth filter is…um…interesting.
Smile to break the chains? Okay then. pic.twitter.com/Wyob3kT3ew
— Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) June 19, 2020
yoooooo, I barely get on Snapchat but I had to see what the tea was… yalll .. wtf 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 smile you break the chains ???? Deadass ? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/GWdvpmsAkv
— Friendly Black Mami🤎 (@_BodyBySunny) June 19, 2020
Think of this more like The Bride’s “Death List Five” from Kill Bill.
But embarrassingly, there’s a lot more than five…
Elon Musk announced Juneteeth a holiday for his employees but you have to use your paid time off days to enjoy the day.
‘Juneteenth is henceforth considered a US holiday at Tesla & SpaceX,’
You may want to refrain from using “henceforth”. Oh and by the way you’re going to have to use that PTO.
A little anti-climatic…
Juneteenth is henceforth considered a US holiday at Tesla & SpaceX
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2020
It does require use of a paid-time-off day, which is true of many other holidays
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2020
During a public hearing with the Ventura County Board Of Supervisors, Deborah Bader attempts to compare a new guideline requiring wearing a mask to being a terrorist, burglar, into S&M, and a sex slave. Bader then pulled out a Trump sign and sung ‘God Bless America’ – screwing up the lyrics in the process. Forget politics, put her on The Masked Singer.
everything
The Washington Redskins have been running from changing their shitty offensive name for years. It’s time dudes.
How about Washington Eskimo Pies?
Read more at mediaite.com.
The statue of former Redskins owner George Preston Marshall was removed from outside of RFK Stadium yesterday morning. Marshall owned the team from 1932 until 1969, openly resisting to adding black players to his roster, and had the marching band play ‘Dixie’ for 23 years. However, the removal is considered largely symbolic, since the team has played at FedEx Field since 1997, and its current owner Dan Synder refuses to change what many consider to be a racist name. Since the team has been associated for losing for so long, why not change the name to the Washington Senators?
Public Enemy dropped their new single, ‘State Of The Union (STFU)’, which takes aim at the current administration and urges people ‘to fight against racism, injustice and oppression with their vote’. Reps for the group deny reports that Flavor Flav is talks to reboot ‘Flavor Of Love’, but all of the women are Republicans.
Snoop Dogg told Beats 1 radio that he and Willie Nelson are releasing a new song together ‘in a couple of weeks’. The two last collaborated on the 2009 single ‘My Medicine’. Reps would not confirm that the working title for the song is ‘Smoke Or Get Smoked’.
Check out this baby’s intensity. She just loves and truth be told…
She’s just as good as anyone else
MY DAUGHTER IS A DJ 🥺 Wait for the drop y’all i’m flipping out pic.twitter.com/5gfqAEufzP
— Yoga Dad (@BrandoGrows) June 19, 2020
Spoiler alert. It’s probably broccoli
