Saturday June 13: Daily Links

Click to Read Story
Is this cancel cultured or just (all tuckered out). The ad agencies are like rats jumping off the white supremacist ship.
The good news is he still has the My Pillow weirdo.
Read more at dnyuz.com.
An online petition to replace the Louisiana Confederate statues with busts of Britney Spears has already gained 10,000 signatures. Hardcore fan Kassie Thibodeaux started the campaign, calling on state and local leaders to ‘do the right thing’ and replace the statues with ‘an actual Louisiana hero and influential human being, Britney Spears’. Reportedly, Kevin Federline also wants a statue next to his ex-wife, but will have to come out of his own pocket to make it happen.
Read more at tmz.
Racist statues are getting whacked faster than a Godfather scene.
It’s 2020. Statues are a bit played anyway.
Read more at vice.com.
nothing here yet
Bam was the skinny skater kid from Westchester (but not the best chester). Then fame struck.
Que the Behind the Music theme.
Read more at melmagazine.com.
Bolton didn’t want to be part of the Trump impeachment because he would make more money spilling his guts in a book.
Fuck your book and your dumb 80’s songs too.
Read more at politico.com.
Sharon Stone told the podcast ‘Films To Buried With’, that she was once struck by lightning with such force that it threw her across her kitchen until she hit the refrigerator. Stone said it left her in ‘altered state’, with EKG’s showing electricity in her body. That probably explains why she made ‘Sliver’.
Read more at pagesix.
Lady Antebellum announced this week that they were changing their name to Lady A out of respect to the Black Lives Matter campaign. The only problem is that there’s a blues singer named Lady A, she’s been using the name for over 30 years, and she’s not happy about it. She’s also a Black activist in the midst of organizing a panel called ‘The Truth Is Loud’, which will discuss the role white people play in conversations about race. No word yet, on how the group will respond, but here’s a new name the group shouldn’t consider: L.A.
Read more at ew.com.
Torrence, California police have identified the SoCal ‘Karen’ as Lena Hernandez – and she’s a suspect in at least three reported racial incidents. Cops say Hernandez allegedly harassed a custodian and physically assaulted a Good Samaritan last October. Dick Wolf is hoping to launch a new show, Law & Order: Special Karens Unit.
Read more at tmz.com
.
.