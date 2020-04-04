Saturday April 4: Daily Links

SATURDAY APRIL 4

NEWS STORIES

Guess Who Will Not Wear a Mask !?

Trump advises voluntary mask use; doesn’t see himself wearing one.

OK, well what about a hair net?

Read more at news.trust.org.

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT

GOING VIRAL

Husband Dances While His Wife Was In Labor

This the greatest day in any man’s life. Not so much becoming a father but finding that his silly

Tiktok video went big

Via buzzfeed.com.

Navy Crew Shows Love to Captain Who Was Canned For Speaking Out About Coronavirus Outbreak On Ship

O Captain! my Captain! our fearful trip is done,

The ship has weather’d every rack, the prize we sought is won,

The port is near, the bells I hear, the people all exulting,

While follow eyes the steady keel, the vessel grim and daring;

But O heart! heart! heart!

O the bleeding drops of red,

Where on the deck my Captain lies,

Fallen cold and dead.

Via digg.com.

