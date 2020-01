Robert Zemeckis will co-write, direct, and produce Disney’s live action remake of Pinocchio. This is great for anyone hoping Pinocchio would look as unsettling as possible.

Disney Sets Live-Action Remakes of Pinocchio & Bambi https://t.co/Tk5YvUoVub — chris rosenbaum (@chrisrosenbau12) January 26, 2020

