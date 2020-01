Rage Against the Machine was announced as a headliner for both weekends of Coachella 2020. Well, Marco Rubio has just blocked off two weekends to spend in LA.

Read more at nydailynews.com.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.