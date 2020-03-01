Princeton Students Pissed Marshawn Lynch Will Be Speaking At Their Graduation

Marshawn Lynch has been booked to speak at Princeton’s graduation and students are angry they weren’t consulted in the decision since past speakers have had a connection to the school. These privileged rich kids could learn a lot from Beast Mode about getting that chicken and getting that action.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

How out of touch is the Princeton student body? They got Marshawn Lynch as their class day speaker and decided to complain about it: https://t.co/Ck2EjdDCnp — David Seawright (@DavidSeawright) February 29, 2020

