Post Malone Denies Drug And Alcohol Abuse After Odd Behavior At Live Shows

Video of Post Malone acting strangely during live shows has been circulating making his fans think he’s got a serious drug and alcohol problem. He had to address all this and assured everyone he is not on drugs and feels better than ever. So maybe it’s everyone in the crowd who’s so fucked up they think the performer is acting strangely.

post malone has been acting strange and inebriated at his shows. ppl are fearing that this behavior is from drugs and alcohol. even if you don’t like post malone pls don’t cheer this on. he clearly needs help and ignoring it only leads to tragedies. remember amy winehouse. pic.twitter.com/8L428HzVQr — ava (@skkwalkrr) March 6, 2020

