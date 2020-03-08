Post Malone Denies Drug And Alcohol Abuse After Odd Behavior At Live Shows

at
Video of Post Malone acting strangely during live shows has been circulating making his fans think he’s got a serious drug and alcohol problem. He had to address all this and assured everyone he is not on drugs and feels better than ever. So maybe it’s everyone in the crowd who’s so fucked up they think the performer is acting strangely.

Interrobang Staff
Interrobang Staff