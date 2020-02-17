Pepper Spray Empties Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Matinee

It’s like pepper spray at the matinee
It’s a free ride when you’ve already paid
It’s the good advice that you just didn’t take
Who would’ve thought, it figures
Read more at hollywoodreporter.com.
The #jaggedlittlepill matinee has been evacuated—apparently pepper spray was set off in the theater.
Have just been told the show will finish, waiting for all clear from first responders. https://t.co/blTLNXpHmn
— Lisette Voytko (@lisettevoytko) February 15, 2020
The Broadhurst Theatre has been evacuated in the middle of @jaggedmusical's second act because apparently a pepper spray went off. #Broadway #broadhurst #jaggedlittlepill #perrenguechique pic.twitter.com/JoszEWLoIP
— Eduardo Storm (@dudustorm) February 15, 2020
.
.