Monday May 25: Daily Links

MONDAY 5.25

NEWS STORIES

Recession Weed Smaller Joints Weaker Buds

Weed is getting weaker in the pandemic, and smaller.

Same price only smaller and worse quality? Is this weed or a candy bar ?

Read more at cnn.com.

Ann Coulter Is There For Jeff Session

You have to admit that cable news is better than any fictional TV show in history.

Too bad the world imploded but it’s good TV.

Read more at mediaite.com.

Writer Aubrey Hirsh Takes NYT Sobering Front Page Image Further

New York Times’ cover only showed the names of just 1% of nearly the 100,000 Americans we’ve lost from coronavirus, so Hirsh made an image showing to scale of what it would actually look like if every name was printed.

Guess it’s time to play some golf.

That NYT front page names only 1% of the Americans who have died from Covid-19. I found that a bit difficult to grasp, so I copy/pasted it 100 times to get a sense of scale. The first image below is what it would look like if you could see all 100,000 names. pic.twitter.com/XteZFkT1Ze — Aubrey Hirsch (@aubreyhirsch) May 24, 2020

NYC Rats Are Getting Aggressive now They’re Fighting For Food With Restaurants Closed

Sure this sounds bad, but can we maybe train them to take on the murder hornets?

Read more at washingtonpost.com.

NASA wants YOU to Sign Up for 8 Month Study on Isolation in Russia

Okay so do exactly what we’re doing now but in Russia and get paid for it?? Sounds great.. but let me find out this is just season 2 of The Circle.

Read more at applenews.

Half Of Accounts Talking About Reopening America On Twitter Are Bots

A study’s found that nearly half of all the Twitter accounts talking about reopening america are bots. Makes sense, a god damn bot can’t get infected with corona.

Read more at scs.emu..

SPORTS

Tom Brady is an EAGLE!

OK he’s nor an eagle but he shot one. No not a bald eagle. This is golf.

Finally something that he can brag about!

Read more at yahoo.com.

The Real Reason Gronkowski Joined the Bucs (it’s not Tom Brady)

Gronk didn’t join Tampa for his QB Daddy. He’s there for his real mommy.

This will be a great film piece when the Bucs win the big one.

Read more at yahoo.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dakota Johnson: Tippi Hedren Still Lives With Lions & Tigers

During a recent TV interview, actress Dakota Johnson says that her grandmother, Tippi Hedren still lives with about ‘13-14’ lions and tigers. Johnson added that by the time she was born, Hedren, an avid animal lover and activist, kept the lions and tigers in a compound – a far cry from when they would roam freely around her home. Lions and tigers and actors, oh my!

https://people.com/movies/dakota-johnson-grandmother-tippi-hedren-lions-tigers/

Journey Hires Randy Jackson As Bassist

Journey has re-hired former American Idol judge Randy Jackson as its new bassist, replacing founder member Ross Valory. Jackson recorded and toured with Journey back in 1986 when he replaced…Ross Valory. Reps for the band denied reports that Paula Abdul was lobbying to become the new lead singer.

Read more at rollingstone.com.

Friends Is The Most Watched Show During Pandemic

According to a new survey by CableTV.com, Friends is the most watched TV series during the pandemic. The hit 90s NBC series was watched in 11 states including 7 of the 10 most populated. ‘Rick & Morty’ came in 2nd with 4 states. Shows set in local areas such as Chicago, PD (Illinois), Breaking Bad (New Mexico), and Ozark (Missouri), also won their respective states. Parks & Recreation was the surprise winner in Hawaii. Producers for Hawaii Five-O are demanding a recount.

Read more at variety.com.

Hillary Duff Accused Of Sex Trafficking Her Own Kids?

Hillary Duff posted a video on Instagram of her eight year old son laying down naked. She then began trending on Twitter because conspiracy theorists were saying that this was all part of a secret hollywood sex trafficking ring that her son is a part of.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Brian May’s Butt Injury Revealed Heart Attack

Brian May’s gardening injury turned out to reveal much more than a torn butt muscle. The Queen guitarist posted on Instagram that the pain he was still experiencing was actually from a heart attack. Doctors wanted to perform open heart surgery but May opted instead to have them insert three stents. Who knew that a pain in the ass could turn out to be a life saver!

Read more at pagesix.com.

Dr Dre: Social Media Destroyed The Mystique Of An Artist

Dr Dre recently said that he ‘probably would’ve hated social media when I was coming up’. The hip hop icon added, ‘I like the mystique. I like waiting. I don’t need anybody to know where I am every minute or what I’m doing. Or what I’m about to do.’ If social media was around during Dre’s N.W.A days, he would’ve had his on section on World Star Hip Hop.

Read more at nme.

GOING VIRAL

Small Dog, Big Leap, No Problem

Cameras in Maryland captured a dog making an exceptional leap from a window, landing perfectly, unharmed and not breaking stride. Producers are hoping to sign up the pup for a reboot of Turner & Hooch.

Read more at tmz.com.

