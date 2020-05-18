Monday May 18: Daily Links (Plus Weekend Links)

MONDAY 5.18

NEWS STORIES

Front Line Workers Give Belgium Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes The High Hat

They were bummed about cuts to the budget, low salaries and the bringing unqualified people to assist the nurses.

This ain’t the cold shoulder. This is a deep freeze.

#BELGIUM – Protest against the Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes, hospital St. Pierre in Brussels.#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fFsfgtfHKd — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) May 16, 2020

Where did New Yorkers Run To?

Mail forwarding shows the hot spots where New Yorkers fled to and of course theIr usual like Long Island and Upstate New York but also many flew south to the sunshine state.

That’s right, we’re coming Del Boca Vista baby! We’re going to be in the pool. We’re going to be in the club house. We’re going to be all over that shuffleboard court!!!

Read more at nytimes.com.

Grow up and Get These 6 Out of Your Bedrooms

You want to be a grown ass adult; then clear your bedroom of broken dressers and stop throwing clothes on that chair.

You can definitely keep those black light posters though.

Read more at applenews.

Study Shows 70% of Americans experienced moderate to severe mental distress During The Month April

For real though, what is wrong with 30% percent of you?

Read more at applenews.

This is Grimes' mom. Thanksgiving is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/7i3oLnzvrO — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) May 17, 2020

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT

Bowie and His Look Alike Sea Slugs

There’s a sea slug waiting in the sea

He’s told us not to blow it

Cause he knows it’s all worthwhile

He told me:

Let the children lose it

Let the children use it

Let all the children boogie

Read more at sadanduseless.com.

Snoop Dogg Sitting In His Car Listening to ‘Let it Go’ is a Definite Quarantine Mood



Well here’s a new measure for your mental state…

How have you been doing?

Not great today.

Not great like Madonna rambling in the bath?

﻿No, more like Snoop sitting is his car listening to ‘Let it Go’

Via Twitter.

i would like to talk about this video of snoop dogg listening to the frozen soundtrack in his parked car pic.twitter.com/v46yLAwFwl — amy brown (@arb) May 13, 2020

GOING VIRAL

Dad Makes Quarantine Trash Day a Cosplay Adventure

This dad is killing at the father game but where does he get all those wonderful toys?

Via Twitter.

Karantinada sıkılan kızını eğlendirmek için, kızıyla her gün çöp atmaya farklı kostümler giyerek gidiyor:😊🤗#BirHayaletDolaşıyor pic.twitter.com/EPFjCjwLT6 — Kazım Özatak (@kazimozatak) May 14, 2020

Father and Baby Take It Next Level

Is this nature or nurture? Do we finally have a family as talented as the The Will Mastin Trio?

Look them up. They were the best. Try YouTube.

I love this 😂 Normal Black father things. ❤ An image the media doesn't paint. pic.twitter.com/fnVOn7KCzo — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 17, 2020

WEEKEND STORIES

NEWS STORIES

New York Barber Works illicitly and Gets Covid-19

Well you really wanted a haircut so bad that you went and got an underground haircut. Now your barber has the nasty bug

But your shelf looks great!

Read more at cnn.com.

JCPenney Files for Bankruptcy

JCPenney is the latest big company to file for bankruptcy.

Now where will 18 year olds get their first credit card?

Read more at cnn.com.

New York Rich Neighborhoods have emptied By 40 Percent

When the going get tough the rich get going going and they are already gone.

This could ruin the butler and caviar industries.

Read more at nytimes.com.

Roughly 5% of residents — about 420,000 people — left New York City between March 1 and May 1, an analysis of multiple sources of aggregated smartphone location data shows. In the very wealthiest blocks, residential population decreased by 40% or more. https://t.co/6Lpcs9kScn pic.twitter.com/78Hs4fdYn4 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 15, 2020

Hackers Claim They Have Trump’s ‘Dirty Laundry’ and Want $42 Million to Give It Back



I make my living off the evening news

Just give me something-something I can use

People love it when you lose,

They love dirty laundry

Well, I coulda been an actor, but I wound up here

I just have to look good, I don’t have to be clear

Come and whisper in my ear

Give us dirty laundry

Read more at vice.com.

Sun is on “Lockdown” is the new Doomsday Craze

Global pandemic, pentagon confirms UFOs, murder hornets, and now apparently the sun has entered a period of “solar minimum,”

Are we sure these aren’t just Onion articles??

Read more at nypost.com.

Could Iceland Be the Perfect Pandemic Getaway

Iceland is being praised for its handling and control of the covid19 epidemic and has been hailed as a potential getaway location.

Well now the secret is out… we’re guessing no.

Read more at bloomberg.com.

Woman Has Complete Mental Breakdown on Verizon Store Employee

Karen is pretty sick of the Verizon Mafia but she also does a pretty great Sam Kinison impression.

Via Twitter.

﻿https://twitter.com/510_crashtian/status/1261135453094207491

Man Three Months At Sea Comes Back To Coronavirus Ridden Mainland

This guy might as well just get back on the high seas and wait this one out.

Via digg.

Infographic Shows Number of Growing Coronavirus Cases by Country

Soooo… we’re #winning!

Via reddit.com.

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Bruckheimer: ‘Not Sure’ If Depp Will Be In Next ‘Pirates’ Film



Producer Jerry Bruckheimer says he’s ‘going to have to see’ if Johnny Depp will be in the 6th Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. Disney film chief Sean Bailey said in 2018 that he wanted ‘new energy and vitality’ in the popular franchise, inferring that Depp was out in the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. Working title: Pirates Of The Caribbean: Search For New Blood.

Read more at nme.com.

Devo Selling Energy Dome Face Shields To Fight Corona Virus

As part of their 40th Anniversary celebration, Devo is selling their iconic Energy Dome helmet as face shields to help fight the Corona Virus. The band would not comment on plans to make ‘Girl U Want’ blow up dolls for incels.

Read more at ew.com.

Coen Brothers-Scripted Scarface Remake Names Its Director

Luca Guadagnino has signed on to direct a remake of Scarface, with a script from The Coen Brothers. Guadagnino previously did the Oscar-winning film, ‘Call Me By Your Name’. Producers denied reports that instead of Tony having an uncomfortable attraction to his sister, he’ll have it for his best friend Manny.

Read more at nypost.com.

Cate Blanchett Almost Played A Dwarf In Lord Of The Rings

The Academy Award winning actress recently said that even through she played Galadriel in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, she also tried to convince Peter Jackson to give her a second, secret role as a bearded dwarf featuring a banquet scene. Representatives for Jackson deny reports that Blanchett did have a cameo role as a crushed civilian in his remake of King Kong.

Read more at nme.com.

Dakota Johnson Said Her Depression is Beautiful and Blow Back Ensued

Oh Dakota Johnson. Please pick your adjectives carefully. You can’t say your depression is beautiful. In 2020 that word is only to call your body when you are overweight.

Read more at yahoo.

Ashton Kutcher Involved With ‘Fyre Fest of Coronavirus Testing’

The Coronavirus Testing is taking taking heat all over the country for being faulty but Nebraska has an Ashton Kutcher tie in so that means press.

Weird we all knew that the dumb guy from that 70’s show would be the answer.

Read more at thedailybeast.com.

Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Pics of Daughter Apple 16th Birthday and Internet Implodes



Who would have thunk it? The daughter of a movie star and pop star would be such a beauty?

We remember when she was an apple in her momma’s eye.

Via yahoo.

GOING VIRAL

Animal Crossing Musicians Perform Theme Song Virtually

In case those of you playing Animal Crossing haven’t heard the theme song enough after hundreds of hours of playing, here it is live by the musicians.

Via digg.

Robot Dog Pushes Social Distancing in Singapore

Please stay six feet apart or these robot dog will chew your ass off with his metal teeth.

Dear Future, You are a horror show.

Via YouTube.

What’s Your #LastNormalPhoto?

Twitter is asking what your last normal, pre lockdown picture was. Just swipe past the bad nudes first.

https://twitter.com/i/events/1261663760239878144

