Monday March 30: Daily Links (Plus Weekend Links)

NEWS STORIES

Central Park Gets a MASH Unit

You may have noticed that things have gotten a little sideways in the Big Apple but in your wildest dreams could you ever imagine a emergency field hospital set up in Central Park?

Who knew we would ever get nostalgic for the innocence of the crack and aids crisis.

Why Hasn’t L.A. Mayor Garcetti Shut Down the Brentwood Farmers Market?

It’s always great to see a lot of health minded people looking for fresh local fruits and vegetables at a farmers market.

EXCEPT DURING A PANDEMIC!

Ed Snowden Worried Covid Is Gonna Give Government More Power

Ol’ Ed Snowden spoke about how the current lockdown’s due to coronavirus could end up leading to less civil rights and more government surveillance and access to everyone’s health records. He’s also worried Netflix knows how much we’re all really binge watching Love is Blind.

Bush Giving Away Free Beer If You Adopt A Pet In Minnesota

Bush Beer will give a free 3 month supply of beer to the first 500 people to adopt or foster an animal from a rescue in Minnesota. First of all, what’s Bush’s concept of a 3 month supply of beer? Second, do we have to give some of the beer to the adopted animal?

Amazon Workers Planning Walk Out At NYC Warehouse

Workers at the Staten Island Amazon warehouse are planning a walkout on Monday after one employee said they’ve kept it open despite multiple people there testing positive for Coronavirus. Now it’s going to take an extra to week to get that that sewing machine you drunkenly bought at 3am.

Van Gogh Painting Stolen Overnight From Dutch Museum

Van Gogh’s painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884″ was stolen from a Dutch museum overnight. The art thieves will be able to barter that for a pallet of toilet paper and a container of latex gloves.

SPORTS

Stephon Marbury Wants to Bring 10 Million Masks to NYC

The corona virus has nailed New York City and supplies are running low. Stephon Marbury promised to bring 10 million masks.

OK great, you don’t mind if we wait until you do it before we celebrate?

The Olympics Have A New Start Date

The summer Tokyo Olympics have been moved to July 23rd, 2021. That gives everyone another 16 months to carbo load.

ENTERTAINMENT

That Time That Two Kids From Phoenixville Got To Party With Van Halen

Back in the unwoke days of 1984 two yokels from Pa won an MTV Lost Weekend and got to hang with Van Halen and party like a Rock Star! You can check out their weekend in a new 15 minute documentary released by Tribeca Films.

Sadly they could only party like kids from Phoenixville.

Joe Exotic’s Music Career Is All A Ruse

The band behind Joe Exotic’s music – The Clinton Johnson Band – is now hoping to get some work in Hollywood after the release of Tiger King. It’s no better or worse than anything country musicians are putting out currently so why not.

Kate McKinnon Will Star in The Joe Exotic TV Show

Before Tiger King got as popular as it did on Netflix, Kate McKinnon listened to the Joe Exotic podcast and snatched up the project agreeing to executive produce the series as well as star as Carole Baskin. This will be perfect for the fall when Corona comes back around!

Drake Show His Kid Off On Instagram For The First Time

He started from his balls and now he’s here.

GOING VIRAL

New Yorkers Sing Biggy From Their Windows

Maybe West Coasters will sing Tupac and we’ll get a Quarantine beef.

Landmarks Before And After The Covid Crisis

It’s the New Weird. The Recent Strange. It’s the Current Odd. The Desert of the Real. It’s Covid.

This Turtle Loves This Ball

Someone needs to start a TurtleBall league immediately.

And, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs; And the turtle did greatly nudge the basketball pic.twitter.com/hoq6mhWCnk — Caspar Henderson (@casparhenderson) March 27, 2020

SUNDAY LINKS

Arkansas Gets a Twister

Because the world isn’t shitty enough right now, let’s throw a twister into the mix.

Next Cue the locusts!

A Positive Site About COVID-19

There is a ton of scary news about the world , most of it changing day to day. Can we get one that has good news?

At least pictures of kittens wrestling.

Baseball Players Really Wanna Get Back And Play In Empty Stadiums



The head of the MLBPA says that the players really just want to play ball and are fine with the season going into November and they don’t care if they have to play i empty stadiums they just want to play. Have you seen a Thursday afternoon Baseball game? They’re used to empty stadium games.

James Dolan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

For the love of God get the Straight Shot tested they could be at risk.

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 29, 2020

David Geffen Goes Instagram Private After Blow Back About Self-Isolating on His Yacht

People are finally looking at the one percent the way Bernie always dreamed they would. Be honest it’s not all that easy on David.

He’s stuck on a 590 million dollar yacht.

Sam Neil Sings Creep

Radiohead’s Creep is to this age what ‘Feelings’ was to the 70s. What Sam lacks in talent he makes up for is sweetness.

And he’s right. If he could beat dinosaurs then we will beat this.

DON’T BE FRIGHTENED! Here’s a little light entertainment to ease your mind if you’re in #LockdownForLove #CoronaLockdown #WeWillPrevail . Ease your mind for a moment – breathe out anxiety, breath in hope. (

Um … thinking I sound like some dud self styled guru , sorry ) pic.twitter.com/1Cqww9nUHv — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 28, 2020

Kid Gets Caught Playing In Sink

This is cute now but in a few years busting in on bathroom won’t be a funny joke.

SATURDAY LINKS

Naked Woman Straddles Wall Street’s ‘Charging Bull’

Don’t know if you watch the news darlin but there’s a virus going around.

You don’t want Corona pussy.

Nude woman ignores coronavirus warnings to straddle 'Charging Bull' https://t.co/cVl5UlvstV pic.twitter.com/LIhYX1luBA — New York Post (@nypost) March 27, 2020

What’s That Weird X-Ray Coming From Other Galaxies!?

It was first thought that the space x-ray was coming from a black hole but a couple of eggheads proved that wasn’t so. If I told you it was to put us in an alternate realty, I think you would say that makes more sense .

Tiger Shark Latching Onto A Diver’s Head

Head goes in the water,

Head goes in the shark.

Shark’s in the water.

Dog Has Leash Fun

This does enjoys his leash the same way as fat kid enjoys a video game.

