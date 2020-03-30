Monday March 30: Daily Links (Plus Weekend Links)

You may have noticed that things have gotten a little sideways in the Big Apple but in your wildest dreams could you ever imagine a emergency field hospital set up in Central Park?
Who knew we would ever get nostalgic for the innocence of the crack and aids crisis.
It’s always great to see a lot of health minded people looking for fresh local fruits and vegetables at a farmers market.
EXCEPT DURING A PANDEMIC!
Ol’ Ed Snowden spoke about how the current lockdown’s due to coronavirus could end up leading to less civil rights and more government surveillance and access to everyone’s health records. He’s also worried Netflix knows how much we’re all really binge watching Love is Blind.
Bush Beer will give a free 3 month supply of beer to the first 500 people to adopt or foster an animal from a rescue in Minnesota. First of all, what’s Bush’s concept of a 3 month supply of beer? Second, do we have to give some of the beer to the adopted animal?
Workers at the Staten Island Amazon warehouse are planning a walkout on Monday after one employee said they’ve kept it open despite multiple people there testing positive for Coronavirus. Now it’s going to take an extra to week to get that that sewing machine you drunkenly bought at 3am.
Van Gogh’s painting “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884″ was stolen from a Dutch museum overnight. The art thieves will be able to barter that for a pallet of toilet paper and a container of latex gloves.
The corona virus has nailed New York City and supplies are running low. Stephon Marbury promised to bring 10 million masks.
OK great, you don’t mind if we wait until you do it before we celebrate?
The summer Tokyo Olympics have been moved to July 23rd, 2021. That gives everyone another 16 months to carbo load.
Back in the unwoke days of 1984 two yokels from Pa won an MTV Lost Weekend and got to hang with Van Halen and party like a Rock Star! You can check out their weekend in a new 15 minute documentary released by Tribeca Films.
Sadly they could only party like kids from Phoenixville.
The band behind Joe Exotic’s music – The Clinton Johnson Band – is now hoping to get some work in Hollywood after the release of Tiger King. It’s no better or worse than anything country musicians are putting out currently so why not.
Before Tiger King got as popular as it did on Netflix, Kate McKinnon listened to the Joe Exotic podcast and snatched up the project agreeing to executive produce the series as well as star as Carole Baskin. This will be perfect for the fall when Corona comes back around!
He started from his balls and now he’s here.
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW…It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍
Maybe West Coasters will sing Tupac and we’ll get a Quarantine beef.
Brooklynnnn! Stay strong NYC!! #quarantineandchill
It’s the New Weird. The Recent Strange. It’s the Current Odd. The Desert of the Real. It’s Covid.
Someone needs to start a TurtleBall league immediately.
And, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs; And the turtle did greatly nudge the basketball pic.twitter.com/hoq6mhWCnk
— Caspar Henderson (@casparhenderson) March 27, 2020
Because the world isn’t shitty enough right now, let’s throw a twister into the mix.
Next Cue the locusts!
There is a ton of scary news about the world , most of it changing day to day. Can we get one that has good news?
At least pictures of kittens wrestling.
The head of the MLBPA says that the players really just want to play ball and are fine with the season going into November and they don’t care if they have to play i empty stadiums they just want to play. Have you seen a Thursday afternoon Baseball game? They’re used to empty stadium games.
For the love of God get the Straight Shot tested they could be at risk.
New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for coronavirus.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 29, 2020
People are finally looking at the one percent the way Bernie always dreamed they would. Be honest it’s not all that easy on David.
He’s stuck on a 590 million dollar yacht.
Radiohead’s Creep is to this age what ‘Feelings’ was to the 70s. What Sam lacks in talent he makes up for is sweetness.
And he’s right. If he could beat dinosaurs then we will beat this.
DON’T BE FRIGHTENED! Here’s a little light entertainment to ease your mind if you’re in #LockdownForLove #CoronaLockdown #WeWillPrevail . Ease your mind for a moment – breathe out anxiety, breath in hope. (
Um … thinking I sound like some dud self styled guru , sorry ) pic.twitter.com/1Cqww9nUHv
— Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) March 28, 2020
This is cute now but in a few years busting in on bathroom won’t be a funny joke.
Don’t know if you watch the news darlin but there’s a virus going around.
You don’t want Corona pussy.
Nude woman ignores coronavirus warnings to straddle 'Charging Bull' https://t.co/cVl5UlvstV pic.twitter.com/LIhYX1luBA
— New York Post (@nypost) March 27, 2020
It was first thought that the space x-ray was coming from a black hole but a couple of eggheads proved that wasn’t so. If I told you it was to put us in an alternate realty, I think you would say that makes more sense .
Head goes in the water,
Head goes in the shark.
Shark’s in the water.
This does enjoys his leash the same way as fat kid enjoys a video game.
