Monday March 23: Daily Links

The New York Times Shows Us The Great Empty

Wouldn’t the New Weird have been a much better name for this?

Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller And Danny Devito Want You To Stay Home

If you can’t listen to Danny Devito, you’re a monster.

Portland Strip Club Offering Delivery

A strip club in Portland has started Boober Eats, where he sends his dancers to deliver you food from the club. Unfortunately social distancing has bottomed out the lap dance market.

Hobby Lobby Owner’s Wife Hears Message From God, Won’t Close Stores

The owner of Hobby Lobby says he’s keeping his stores open because his wife, a prayer warrior, got a message from God. Her next message will involve her saving a church in Chicago.

Italian Mayors Lose Their Shit On People Not Quarantining

We’re about two days away from Governor Cuomo talking this same shit.

No Shit Report: Olympics To Be Postponed

Australia and Canada have pulled out of the Olympic games and it’s now all but a guarantee they will be postponed. OR we just say any country without confirmed Coronavirus can compete and see who is the best in the sickness free world.

Donovan McNabb Wants Jameis Winston to Pats

McNabb thinks Jameis Winston is the guy to fill the Patriots Brady hole.

Winston can’t eat lobster legs!

Tom Brady Has a Big Fan

I’d be optimistic about the Bucs chances at another Super Bowl if I wasn’t alive the last 20 years.

# the young are dumb.

Patriot’s Bring Man, Myth. Legend Brian Hoyer To QB

Brian Hoyer, former two time back up to Tom Brady and starter for the Browns, is coming back home to the Patriots. Finally, he can step out of the shadow of that bum Brady.

The Atlantic Rips Celebs For Stinking On Social Media

The celebs have really dropped the ball during this crisis. In their defense they are not with their writers producers and make up crew.

Plus That Imagine thing was awesome.

Madonna Seems To Be Holding Up Well Under Quarantine

Someone get her a 1000 piece puzzle asap to keep her mind occupied.

Steve Martin Plays Some Banjo For Us

Feeling down? Steve Martin wants to shred on his banjo for you. Buck up!

Asian Daddy Knows You are Hungry

Don’t listen to the President. Your Asian daddy wants you to eat a nice meal.

Feed me daddy.

