Monday March 23: Daily Links

Wouldn’t the New Weird have been a much better name for this?
If you can’t listen to Danny Devito, you’re a monster.
A strip club in Portland has started Boober Eats, where he sends his dancers to deliver you food from the club. Unfortunately social distancing has bottomed out the lap dance market.
The owner of Hobby Lobby says he’s keeping his stores open because his wife, a prayer warrior, got a message from God. Her next message will involve her saving a church in Chicago.
We’re about two days away from Governor Cuomo talking this same shit.
A compilation of Italian Mayors and Governors losing it at people violating Coronavirus quarantine (with accurate subtitles) from r/PublicFreakout
Australia and Canada have pulled out of the Olympic games and it’s now all but a guarantee they will be postponed. OR we just say any country without confirmed Coronavirus can compete and see who is the best in the sickness free world.
McNabb thinks Jameis Winston is the guy to fill the Patriots Brady hole.
Winston can’t eat lobster legs!
I’d be optimistic about the Bucs chances at another Super Bowl if I wasn’t alive the last 20 years.
# the young are dumb.
Reply with your welcome message to @TomBrady! ♥️#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/d7Sr0tx0a0
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 21, 2020
Brian Hoyer, former two time back up to Tom Brady and starter for the Browns, is coming back home to the Patriots. Finally, he can step out of the shadow of that bum Brady.
The celebs have really dropped the ball during this crisis. In their defense they are not with their writers producers and make up crew.
Plus That Imagine thing was awesome.
Someone get her a 1000 piece puzzle asap to keep her mind occupied.
No-Discrimination- Covid-19!! #quarantine #covid_19 #staysafe #becreative #brianeno
Feeling down? Steve Martin wants to shred on his banjo for you. Buck up!
Don’t listen to the President. Your Asian daddy wants you to eat a nice meal.
Feed me daddy.
