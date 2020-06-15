Monday June 15: Daily Links (Plus Weekend Stories)

at
MONDAY 6.15

NEWS STORIES

 

SF 'Karen' Sorry for Calling Cops over Chalk

‘Karen’ apologizes to Filipino man for calling cops over chalk BLM and she’s using this time to become a better person. Oh, and she was fired from her job.

In her defense she never thought a Filipino and how he affords…you know what…my mistake. Gonna take some time to reflect here too.

Read more at nypost.com.

Don't Make Cuomo Come Down Here!

New York Governor heart throb Andrew Cuomo is pissed that bars in the Hamptons and St Marks Place are drawing crowds. He’s threatening to leave Upstate and come down there.

Angry Daddy is a sexy daddy. Growl.

Read more at yahoo.com.

Dear White People Cast Parody ‘I Take Responsibility’ PSA

The white cast members of the popular Netflix series, Dear White People made a response video that perfectly captures the tone deafness of the ‘I Take Responsibility’ PSA. No white people were harmed in the making of this parody.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Jussie Smollett Can’t Use Double Jeopardy Defense

A judge in the Justin Smollett case denied a motion that would have thrown out disorderly conduct and lying to police charges out of court. Lawyers for the former ‘Empire’ actor argued that the new case violates his rights against double jeopardy. But Judge James Linn of Cook County said that since Smollett was never punished by the court on the first set of charges, prosecutors can proceed with new allegations. The next legal move for Smollett’s lawyers: Jedi mind tricks.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Little Kids Make Their Own Black Lives March in their Neighborhood

Little Rascals 2020 reboot could not be more adorable.

View this post on Instagram

I was feeling pretty down today, so I thought I would take a walk to clear my head and try to spare my family 😂 When I rounded the corner a few blocks from my house I heard little kid voices yelling and followed the sound to the most wonderful sight! A bunch of the cutest kids ever from the neighborhood all working together to bring awareness to Black Lives Matter and selling popcorn to raise money ($1000 goal they said) for The Urban League. These children gave me all the hope in the world for a better future ❤️ I, in a miracle of miracles had cash on me- so I made my donation, and told them how awesome they are and to please keep up their amazing work. They said “I bet you want to take a picture of us, huh?!” 😂 Please swipe to see their parade and hear their sweet voices! UPDATE!!! Please click link in bio or go to stories to donate to @naturbanleague Every dollar helps!!!!! . https://www.gofundme.com/f/hnk72-carr-family . . @upworthy @goodnews_movement @somegoodnews #seattle #love

A post shared by Heather Christo (@heatherchristo) on

What Historical Events Are Under Taught in School?

We’re not taught about the Tulsa Massacre in 1921 in school and yet we all know that in 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue.

Who cares?? That dude doesn’t even have a head anymore!

Read more at ranker.com.

SPORTS

coming soon

coming soon

ENTERTAINMENT

You Can Talk On The Phone With Jeremy Piven for 15 Grand

Cameo is now offering Zoom calls with celebrities and the world’s biggest star Jeremy Piven is charging 15 thousand dollars.

15 Gs!? Does he have a dildo in his ass while drinking bull cum?

Bob﻿ Dylan: Maybe We Are On The Eve Of Destruction

In a rare interview for The New York Times, Bob Dylan said that George Floyd’s death was ‘beyond ugly’ and the Corona Virus is ‘a forerunner of something else to come’, because ‘extreme arrogance can have some disastrous penalties’. Dylan later suggests that ‘maybe we are on the eve of destruction’. Reps for Barry McGuire are aiming to get an opening slot on Dylan’s next tour.

Read more at nme.com.

Nickelodeon Celebrates Pride Month with Asexual Icon Spongebob Squarepants

Wait… Spongebob isn’t gay??

Online Campaign To Have A Dolly Parton Statue In State Capitol Building

First Britney, now Dolly. An online petition has been started urging the Tennessee State House to replace Nathan Bedford Forrest’s statue and replace it with a Dolly Parton statue. Forrest was a Confederacy general and the first Grand Wizard of the KKK. The petition seeks to replace Forrest with a ‘woman who has worked her entire life to bring us closer together’. Tina Turner fans have a launched a similar campaign, leading with the statement, ‘WTF?!?’

Read more at nme.com.

Spike Lee Takes Back Woody Allen Defending

Spike Lee’s trying to dodge a cancelation and he Tweeted that he takes back statements he made defending Woody Allen.

Hey everyone, still watch Da 5 Bloods on Netflix, it’d got nothin’ to do with Woody.

Read more at thewrap.com.

GOING VIRAL

Masked Smoker Shows Vegas Is Back In A Big Big Way

Smoking with out PPE is deader…than dead.

Trump’s Speaking Style 2015 vs 2020

We’ve watched some presidents gray or age but…what is this exactly??

Via digg.

Finding a Moment of Zen with Lunch

The best things in life are the little things. Warren Zevon was right when he said ‘enjoy every sandwich.’

But this is too much. This seems sexual.

WEEKEND STORIES

NEWS STORIES

 

Uh Oh Did Fox News Run Digitally Altered Images of Seattle’s Protests!?

Well what is the use of having CGI if you don’t use it?

Plus is was great. TV showing a naked Joe Biden throwing bombs? Lets do it.

Read more at seattletimes.com.

Collage created using TurboCollage software from www.TurboCollage.com

NYPD Lieutenant Apologizes Privately to Cops for Protest Kneel

A New York cop knelt down in the city street in solidarity with protesters, then sent an email to his copy buddies apologizing, saying the kneel goes against all his principals.

Hey fellas I’m sorry about the kneeling and you guys know I have bad eyes. My Hand to God I thought there was a black man under me.

Read more at yahoo.com.

CDC Threatening Another Lockdown Amid Covid Spikes

The CDC is saying another country wide lockdown could be implemented if covid cases keep spiking. Remember when people were saying Corona would go away in the summer? What’s the opposite of Nostradamus?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8417265/CDC-threatens-lockdown-coronavirus-cases-spike.html

Girl Actually Stabs BFF in the Back Over Jealousy

What they do?
They smile in your face
All the time they want to take your place
The back stabbers (Back stabbers)

Read more at yahoo.com.

Amazon, Microsoft and IBM To Stop Selling Facial Recognition Software To Police

Amazon, Microsoft and IBM all have vowed to stop selling their facial recognition software for general purpose and to the police. It’s been found that the tech misidentify’s women and people of color. Now we’re gonna have to get three siblings and put them in a tub to find out who’s committing crimes.

Read more at businessinsider.

Tulsa Trump Rally Being Moved To June 20th Out Of Respect For Juneteenth

Trump is now moving his scheduled rally in Tulsa to June 20th out of respect for Juneteenth. Or maybe this stipulation was also in Melania’s new pre nup.

Reead more at nypost

No Shit Report: Americans Under 30 Do Not Trust The Cops

Sorry, police, but the kids these days got no time for you. You’re gonna do a lot better in the older demo’s though.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

Advertisers Bailing on Tucker

Is this cancel cultured or just (all tuckered out). The ad agencies are like rats jumping off the white supremacist ship.

The good news is he still has the My Pillow weirdo.

Read more at dnyuz.com.

New Campaign Wants To Replace Confederate Statues With Busts Of Britney

An online petition to replace the Louisiana Confederate statues with busts of Britney Spears has already gained 10,000 signatures. Hardcore fan Kassie Thibodeaux started the campaign, calling on state and local leaders to ‘do the right thing’ and replace the statues with ‘an actual Louisiana hero and influential human being, Britney Spears’. Reportedly, Kevin Federline also wants a statue next to his ex-wife, but will have to come out of his own pocket to make it happen.

Read more at tmz.

Map to the Racist Statue in Your Town

Racist statues are getting whacked faster than a Godfather scene.

It’s 2020. Statues are a bit played anyway.

Read more at vice.com.

SPORTS

ENTERTAINMENT

Did Quentin Tarantino Really Put The N-Word in a Movie Script !?

John Ridley, who wrote 12 Years A Slaves and already got Warner Media to to pull Gone With The Wind from its HBO Max, now wants to cancel movies we want to see.

Quentin how could you!?

Read more at yahoo.

Details Revealed About Harvey Weinstein's Weird Penis

Turns out Harvey Weinstein had an infection of the penis called Fournier’s Gangrene. Multiple women had claimed it was deformed. Only Hitler has had his penis more slandered.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

Rolling Stone Writer Calling For Law & Order To Be Canceled

A writer for Rolling Stone now wants Law & Order to be cancelled because of Mariska Hargitay’s character on the show. If Law & Order gets canceled the working actors of NYC are totally fucked.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

Before Bam was a Jackass

Bam was the skinny skater kid from Westchester (but not the best chester). Then fame struck.

Que the Behind the Music theme.

Read more at melmagazine.com.

Bolton Wants You to Buy His Book Bad Stuff About Old Bone Spurs

Bolton didn’t want to be part of the Trump impeachment because he would make more money spilling his guts in a book.

Fuck your book and your dumb 80’s songs too.

Read more at politico.com.

Sharon Stone: I Was Struck By Lightning & Thrown Across The Kitchen

Sharon Stone told the podcast ‘Films To Buried With’, that she was once struck by lightning with such force that it threw her across her kitchen until she hit the refrigerator. Stone said it left her in ‘altered state’, with EKG’s showing electricity in her body. That probably explains why she made ‘Sliver’.

Read more at pagesix.

Lady A May Have To Change Their Name Again

Lady Antebellum announced this week that they were changing their name to Lady A out of respect to the Black Lives Matter campaign. The only problem is that there’s a blues singer named Lady A, she’s been using the name for over 30 years, and she’s not happy about it. She’s also a Black activist in the midst of organizing a panel called ‘The Truth Is Loud’, which will discuss the role white people play in conversations about race. No word yet, on how the group will respond, but here’s a new name the group shouldn’t consider: L.A.

Read more at ew.com.

GOING VIRAL

‘SoCal Karen’ Is A Suspect In Three Incidents

Torrence, California police have identified the SoCal ‘Karen’ as Lena Hernandez – and she’s a suspect in at least three reported racial incidents. Cops say Hernandez allegedly harassed a custodian and physically assaulted a Good Samaritan last October. Dick Wolf is hoping to launch a new show, Law & Order: Special Karens Unit.

Read more at tmz.com

