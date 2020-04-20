Monday April 20: Daily Links (Plus Weekend Links)

Going out on limb here … quieter?
They’ve wanted to do away with cash for years but now that it is coated in germs, fuggetaboutit.
Ummm I’ll take it.
Red Apple cigarettes might be popular with Quentin’s characters but Morley’s are the OG, made by a prop house in Sun Valley, California. Too bad the Morley Man isn’t alive to see this.
“I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies!” Trump said in a tweet. Then Drudge replied “The past 30 days has been the most eyeballs in Drudge Report’s 26 year-history.”
One of these guys is lying!
I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies! https://t.co/L77SXS2mE8
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020
Shake Shack’s announced they’re giving back their $10 million dollar loan they got from the government because they have other funds and other businesses need the money more. Everyone eat a crinkle cut fry at 7pm in honor of Danny Meyer.
Darren Aronofsky said that his Batman reboot got rejected in the early 2000s because he wanted Joaquin Phoenix to play The Caped Crusader. The acclaimed director also said that Warner Bros executives wanted Freddie Prince, Jr, and didn’t like his script, which had the same feel and tone as ‘Taxi Driver’. Warner Bros would eventually cast Phoenix in the dark, gritty ‘Joker’ which won him a Best Actor Oscar.
Freddie Prince, Jr is still lobbying Warners to pick up his version of Plastic Man.
Rosie O’Donnell and others close to Madonna say she is ignoring their advice to end her bizarre Instagram posts. They are also concerned that the Material Girl has lost touch with her audience.
Others say that she’s just prepping for a remake of Mommie Dearest.
Tiffany Haddish said that prefers dating men with small penises because they’re ‘penises of service’. She claims that less endowed men will ‘buy you nice gifts’, ‘come and clean your house’, and ‘fix your cars’. She denied reports that her deal breaker is watching all of Night School.
Drive In theaters are turning out to be perfect social distancing solution as venues in Germany and South Korea have seen huge surges in business – despite the fact that they aren’t showing recent films. Car cosplaying can’t be far behind.
Hey ladies, you wouldn’t mind being sorted into Slitherin now, would you?
One man was bold enough to claim your silverware drawer should always be ordered left to right : knife, fork, than spoon. Who knew it would tear a nation apart.
And where the f do chopsticks fit into this equation?!?!
Next question of a life time which is the right order for your #cutlery? Personal for me it’s #Fork, #Knife, #Spoon. Never realised its such a #debate @BigWipes @HeatingBarrett @Titanheat @r_colby_85 @ThePeakyPlumber @HarrisonHeating @AndrewGoldson1 pic.twitter.com/D4cJLTc55t
— Switch Plumbing and Heating (@SwitchPlumbHeat) April 19, 2020
Hot tip : don’t order the soup.
A restaurant in Amsterdam is training their servers to work from a safe distance. We need to consider this before we “open up America again”
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 18, 2020
Did this backboard come to us from Merlin the magician!? Shoot, score for Nobel prize!
Now all the kids will get a trophy for real
A lot of people on social media are bragging about their freshly baked bread. This guy did it the old fashion way
Why didn’t he put a chunk of butter next to it?
Very proud of how these turned out. I bought them from a store like a normal person. pic.twitter.com/FTNE0o4mI1
— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) April 18, 2020
This video breaks down the rise and fall of OJ. Hint, sugar tastes really good but is bad for you.
Frozen pizza is getting as hard to find as toilet paper. Oddly enough, frozen pizza taste like toilet paper.
Check out who was the richest person every year since 1997. Most of the time it was Bill Gates.
This is before he diseased the world.
[OC] Richest people in the world since 1997 from r/dataisbeautiful
Finding out that you and the kids are bored? Hit this button as you will stay bored!
Mayor Bill Di Blasio is great at eating shit and has gotten some more on his plate after asking people to take pictures and report of those who aren’t using masks and socially distancing. Maybe people would respect him more if he wasn’t such a Lurch like weirdo.
Now this is starting to feel personal. Now because of climate change, a “megadrought” appears to be emerging in the western U.S
When do we get the locusts?
Finally, something you can learn from a movie that’s applicable in real life.
A kayaker takes social distancing to the next level. #NYPD Aviation found the uninjured male stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay, Queens. Missing for over 12 hours the male signaled for help by starting a fire & spelling out help using nearby sticks before being found. pic.twitter.com/cqYqz8tLFG
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) April 17, 2020
Patrick Mahomes has overtaken Brady in jersey sales. But wait till people check out Tompa once he’s in that Bucs jersey. Assuming he ever puts one on in an actual live game.
There’s no need to burn through that signing bonus early on a $5,000 purple suit because the NFL has announced that there will be no dress code for the upcoming draft. Goodell is a kind and generous man.
I am a real American
I fight for the right
of Corona Fans
My wife Jennifer”Mrs.Hogan”jumping for joy that she’s back on the beach brother “ Rideordie/life partner/honest positive/real/love4LifeHH pic.twitter.com/hF6xGIr2tj
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 18, 2020
Johnny Depp joined Instagram to encourage people to stay strong and follow guidelines during the pandemic. He also thanks fans for their support as he continues his legal battles against former wife Amber Heard. No word yet on whether he’ll be joining a 21 Jump Street reunion on Zoom.
View this post on Instagram
Collaboration with my dear friend @jeffbeckofficial . Link in Bio
A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) on
The Oscar winning actress upped the ante in the Instagram Pillow Challenge by wearing a blue hat, pillow and nothing else. Berry is denying reports she’s going take it up a notch and wear dress made out of a cactus.
O.J Simpson is now on Tic Tok and his first post shows him practicing his golf swing, polishing his photo with President Clinton, and relaxing with a bottle of Jack. Next up for Juice: A Zoom reunion with A.C. Cowlings and Kato Kaelin.
@oj32simpson♬ Bored in the House – Jeremy
Finally some good news. Fiona Apple’s new album is being called a masterpiece.
In other news, Kanye has a red hat.
Too Hot To Handle is a new Netflix reality show that punished the contestants for masturbating or any sexual contact. Welcome…to attractive Incel Island.
It’s the video game about nothing whose rights to create will cost everything.
Can you imagine a game about nothing? @IvanRDixon and I have created a –
📣SEINFELD GAME PITCH 📣
To show our vision of what it could be.
✨Please share and retweet to show your support for making this a real game! ✨
See more at https://t.co/JwK3TyrurA#seinfeldgame pic.twitter.com/EpO9vyQGLe
— Jacob Janerka (@JacobJanerka) April 17, 2020
They say stupid talk comes in threes. Drew Oz and now Phil have all apologized for talking shit in order to grab some prime TV news time.
Dr. J hope you’ve learned to tick a lock.
Dr. Phil McGraw Says He “Probably Used Bad Examples” In Comments About Coronavirus “Fallout” https://t.co/NxOW8pgQHQ pic.twitter.com/jYhatsPa3i
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 17, 2020
Saved By The Bell is getting a reboot nut none of the kids its aimed towards are going to understand it in a socially distanced world.
https://twitter.com/i/events/1250745068971012106
C’mon is it CGI !? How in the hell is this real?
Is this a scene from the new Matrix?
Oh his knee touched? OK no biggie
Via digg.
