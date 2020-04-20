Monday April 20: Daily Links (Plus Weekend Links)

MONDAY 4.20

NEWS STORIES

How the Sounds of our Cities Have Changed Since Quarantine

Going out on limb here … quieter?

Read more at wsj.com.

Is Cash Going Away !?

They’ve wanted to do away with cash for years but now that it is coated in germs, fuggetaboutit.

Ummm I’ll take it.

Read more at politico.com.

Here’s A History Of Hollywood’s Favorite Fake Brand Of Smokes – Morley’s

Red Apple cigarettes might be popular with Quentin’s characters but Morley’s are the OG, made by a prop house in Sun Valley, California. Too bad the Morley Man isn’t alive to see this.

Read more at theatlantic.com.

‘I Gave Up On Drudge’: Said The Guy Who has Fights Everyday

“I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies!” Trump said in a tweet. Then Drudge replied “The past 30 days has been the most eyeballs in Drudge Report’s 26 year-history.”

One of these guys is lying!

Read more at mediaite.com.

I gave up on Drudge (a really nice guy) long ago, as have many others. People are dropping off like flies! https://t.co/L77SXS2mE8 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2020

Shake Shack Returns $10 Million Small Business Loan

Shake Shack’s announced they’re giving back their $10 million dollar loan they got from the government because they have other funds and other businesses need the money more. Everyone eat a crinkle cut fry at 7pm in honor of Danny Meyer.

Read more at cnn.

SPORTS

nothing here

ENTERTAINMENT

Aronofsky Says His Batman Reboot Got Rejected Over Joaquin Casting

Darren Aronofsky said that his Batman reboot got rejected in the early 2000s because he wanted Joaquin Phoenix to play The Caped Crusader. The acclaimed director also said that Warner Bros executives wanted Freddie Prince, Jr, and didn’t like his script, which had the same feel and tone as ‘Taxi Driver’. Warner Bros would eventually cast Phoenix in the dark, gritty ‘Joker’ which won him a Best Actor Oscar.

Freddie Prince, Jr is still lobbying Warners to pick up his version of Plastic Man.

Read more at indiewire.com.

Madonna Ignoring Advice To End Quarantine Diaries

Rosie O’Donnell and others close to Madonna say she is ignoring their advice to end her bizarre Instagram posts. They are also concerned that the Material Girl has lost touch with her audience.

Others say that she’s just prepping for a remake of Mommie Dearest.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Tiffany Haddish Likes Men On The Smaller Side

Tiffany Haddish said that prefers dating men with small penises because they’re ‘penises of service’. She claims that less endowed men will ‘buy you nice gifts’, ‘come and clean your house’, and ‘fix your cars’. She denied reports that her deal breaker is watching all of Night School.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Drive In Theaters Are Doing Big Business Overseas

Drive In theaters are turning out to be perfect social distancing solution as venues in Germany and South Korea have seen huge surges in business – despite the fact that they aren’t showing recent films. Car cosplaying can’t be far behind.

Read more at hollywoodreporter.com.

Draco Malfoy Got Hot

Hey ladies, you wouldn’t mind being sorted into Slitherin now, would you?

GOING VIRAL

The Most Important Question in the World Today : What is Correct Order of the Cutlery Drawer?!

One man was bold enough to claim your silverware drawer should always be ordered left to right : knife, fork, than spoon. Who knew it would tear a nation apart.

And where the f do chopsticks fit into this equation?!?!

Read more at mirror.co.uk.

Amsterdam Restaurant Employee Practices Social Distance Serving for the Future

Hot tip : don’t order the soup.

Via Twitter.

A restaurant in Amsterdam is training their servers to work from a safe distance. We need to consider this before we “open up America again” pic.twitter.com/GOtFqPIPJK — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 18, 2020

Amazing Basketball Backboard For You Bricklayers

Did this backboard come to us from Merlin the magician!? Shoot, score for Nobel prize!

Now all the kids will get a trophy for real

Via digg.com.

Dude Is Proud of his Amazing Bread

A lot of people on social media are bragging about their freshly baked bread. This guy did it the old fashion way

Why didn’t he put a chunk of butter next to it?

Via Twitter.

Very proud of how these turned out. I bought them from a store like a normal person. pic.twitter.com/FTNE0o4mI1 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) April 18, 2020

America No Longer In Love With Orange Juice

This video breaks down the rise and fall of OJ. Hint, sugar tastes really good but is bad for you.

Via digg.

WEEKEND LINKS

NEWS STORIES

Frozen Pizza Is The New Toilet Paper

Frozen pizza is getting as hard to find as toilet paper. Oddly enough, frozen pizza taste like toilet paper.

Read more at popculture.com.

Richest People In The World Since 97

Check out who was the richest person every year since 1997. Most of the time it was Bill Gates.

This is before he diseased the world.

Via digg.com.

The Stay at Home Fun Button

Finding out that you and the kids are bored? Hit this button as you will stay bored!

Read more at cpr.org.

NYC Mayor Blasted For Asking People To “Snitch” On Those Not Social Distancing

Mayor Bill Di Blasio is great at eating shit and has gotten some more on his plate after asking people to take pictures and report of those who aren’t using masks and socially distancing. Maybe people would respect him more if he wasn’t such a Lurch like weirdo.

Read more at nypost.com.

WTF!? Now a ‘Megadrought’

Now this is starting to feel personal. Now because of climate change, a “megadrought” appears to be emerging in the western U.S

When do we get the locusts?

Read more at usatoday.com.

Guy Makes Giant HELP Sign While Stranded On Island, Actually Gets Him Saved

Finally, something you can learn from a movie that’s applicable in real life.

Via digg.com.

A kayaker takes social distancing to the next level. #NYPD Aviation found the uninjured male stranded on a remote island in Jamaica Bay, Queens. Missing for over 12 hours the male signaled for help by starting a fire & spelling out help using nearby sticks before being found. pic.twitter.com/cqYqz8tLFG — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) April 17, 2020

SPORTS

Tompa Brady No Longer The Number One Jersey In The NFL

Patrick Mahomes has overtaken Brady in jersey sales. But wait till people check out Tompa once he’s in that Bucs jersey. Assuming he ever puts one on in an actual live game.

Read more at nypost.com.

Great News NFL Prospects, There Will Be No Dress Code For The Digital Draft Next Week

There’s no need to burn through that signing bonus early on a $5,000 purple suit because the NFL has announced that there will be no dress code for the upcoming draft. Goodell is a kind and generous man.

Read more at tmz.com.

Beach Boy Hulk Hogan Gets Backlash

I am a real American

I fight for the right

of Corona Fans

Read more at popculture.com.

My wife Jennifer”Mrs.Hogan”jumping for joy that she’s back on the beach brother “ Rideordie/life partner/honest positive/real/love4LifeHH pic.twitter.com/hF6xGIr2tj — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 18, 2020

ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny Depp Joins Instagram

Johnny Depp joined Instagram to encourage people to stay strong and follow guidelines during the pandemic. He also thanks fans for their support as he continues his legal battles against former wife Amber Heard. No word yet on whether he’ll be joining a 21 Jump Street reunion on Zoom.

Read more at pagesix.

Halle Berry Crushes The Instagram Pillow Challenge

The Oscar winning actress upped the ante in the Instagram Pillow Challenge by wearing a blue hat, pillow and nothing else. Berry is denying reports she’s going take it up a notch and wear dress made out of a cactus.

Read more at pagesix.com.

O.J. Joins Tic Tok

O.J Simpson is now on Tic Tok and his first post shows him practicing his golf swing, polishing his photo with President Clinton, and relaxing with a bottle of Jack. Next up for Juice: A Zoom reunion with A.C. Cowlings and Kato Kaelin.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

Fiona Apple Scores Perfect 10

Finally some good news. Fiona Apple’s new album is being called a masterpiece.

In other news, Kanye has a red hat.

Read more at pitchfork.com.

New Netflix Island Reality Show Bans Sex

Too Hot To Handle is a new Netflix reality show that punished the contestants for masturbating or any sexual contact. Welcome…to attractive Incel Island.

Read more at theringer.com.

Seinfeld Video Game Pitch Goes Viral

It’s the video game about nothing whose rights to create will cost everything.

Read more at hollywoodreporter.com.

Can you imagine a game about nothing? @IvanRDixon and I have created a – 📣SEINFELD GAME PITCH 📣 To show our vision of what it could be. ✨Please share and retweet to show your support for making this a real game! ✨ See more at https://t.co/JwK3TyrurA#seinfeldgame pic.twitter.com/EpO9vyQGLe — Jacob Janerka (@JacobJanerka) April 17, 2020

Doctor Phil is Latest TV Doc To Walk Back Nutty Talk

They say stupid talk comes in threes. Drew Oz and now Phil have all apologized for talking shit in order to grab some prime TV news time.

Dr. J hope you’ve learned to tick a lock.

Read more at yahoo.com.

Dr. Phil McGraw Says He “Probably Used Bad Examples” In Comments About Coronavirus “Fallout” https://t.co/NxOW8pgQHQ pic.twitter.com/jYhatsPa3i — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 17, 2020

Trailer Released For Saved By The Bell Reboot

Saved By The Bell is getting a reboot nut none of the kids its aimed towards are going to understand it in a socially distanced world.

https://twitter.com/i/events/1250745068971012106

h1 style=”text-align: center;”>GOING VIRAL

Finally a True Standing Double Backflip On Grass

C’mon is it CGI !? How in the hell is this real?

Is this a scene from the new Matrix?

Oh his knee touched? OK no biggie

Via digg.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.