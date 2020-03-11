MLB Player Christian Yelich Has To Deal With Everyone Talking About His Hot Mom Now

Christian Yelich posted a photo with his mom on Twitter and it didn’t take long for people to comment on how young his mom looks. Yelich is lucky he doesn’t play for the Astros or every MLB player would be trying to bang his mom as “vengeance”.
Yesterday was a special one for myself and my family, I couldn’t be more excited about spending the rest of my career as a Brewer! The state of Wisconsin and the city of Milwaukee have embraced me as their own over the past 2 years and I couldn’t envision playing anywhere else. I’m looking forward to growing together over these next 9 years, and to all the memories that are to come. 🍻
