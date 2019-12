It’s a Christmas miracle ! 25 years since it first debuted, Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ is on top of Pop charts at numero uno.

In other news all the rest of Christmas songs suck.

Read more at huffpost.com.

We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋 https://t.co/Cp80uhYdI9 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 16, 2019

