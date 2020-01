Yeah dude I know you are painting but wouldn’t your rather fool around with a baby elephant?

Life is short and so is this little elephant.

Via digg.com.

A young elephant trying to get a fence painter to play with her pic.twitter.com/tttSHFP11s — thecomplexcrew (@saavadikadha) January 13, 2020

