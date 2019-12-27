Jets Coach Burner Twitter Account Found, Also He’s An Asshole

at
Jets coach Adam Gase had a burner Twitter account that’s been found and he used it to defend himself to the media over his terrible coaching decisions. It’s also being reported that he doesn’t care that he’s getting slammed by Jets fans, to which he responds “I’m rich as fuck”. And if he can only coach a team to a winning season he may able to stay that way.

Interrobang Staff
