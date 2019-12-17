Jennifer Lopez Oscar Campaign is Up in the Air

The Jet Blue pilot made the announcement:

“As of this morning, Jennifer Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Hustlers,” the pilot said over the intercom.

“Hustlers is one of our in-flight movie options. We’d greatly appreciate if you join us in supporting Ms. Lopez and watch Hustlers on our flight today. Thanks for your support, and we hope Jennifer wins that Oscar.”

Um that shit might make it as the Globes but not the Oscars. Shut up and fly the plane.

Read more at thedailybeast.com.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.