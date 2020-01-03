Hype Houses In LA Are Filled With Teens Making Tik Tok Content

Hype House is one of a number of mansions springing up around Los Angeles that are filled with teens cranking out social media content. This is like 70’s Hollywood all over again. If everything was branded and no one will ever remember anything any of these people are “creating”.

Interrobang Staff
