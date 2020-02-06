How You Think: Internal Narrative Vs Abstract Thought

Turns out some people don’t have an internal narrative while others just think in abstract images. And some Psychologists say that other’s have a combination of both. And then others just have the $5 Dollar Footlong song still playing in their head on a constant loop to this day.
Fun fact: some people have an internal narrative and some don't
As in, some people's thoughts are like sentences they "hear", and some people just have abstract non-verbal thoughts, and have to consciously verbalize them
And most people aren't aware of the other type of person
— Kyle🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) January 27, 2020
