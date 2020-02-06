How You Think: Internal Narrative Vs Abstract Thought

Turns out some people don’t have an internal narrative while others just think in abstract images. And some Psychologists say that other’s have a combination of both. And then others just have the $5 Dollar Footlong song still playing in their head on a constant loop to this day.

Read more at nypost.com.

Interrobang Staff
