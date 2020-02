This will not make you feel good even if you are in the upper class. These 1%ers eat a ton pie. Hang the rich. Grab the pie.

WEALTH INEQUALITY: The richest 1% controls more wealth now than at any time in more than 50 years. But what does wealth inequality really look like?@TonyDokoupil turned America’s economic pie into a real one and asked people a simple question: Who gets what? pic.twitter.com/scGPKcHbie — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 31, 2020

