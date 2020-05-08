Friday May 8: Daily Links

FRIDAY 5.8

NEWS STORIES

Homeowners Hate Skunk Weed Smoking Neighbors

This ain’t your fathers suburbs. If legal weed could smell better would it be legal in more states. Quick advice. Get used to the smell and Puff puff give.

Read more at wsj.com.

As Some States Unpause, Folks Aren’t Exactly Rushing Back to Regular Life

In some areas, Americans aren’t not quite ready to leave their homes and forget social distancing, even when their state is giving them the green light.

I don’t know, may just be this whole “coronavirus” thing.

Via Twitter.

Even as states begin to “open up,” more Americans appear to be staying put than sprinting out the door via @kevinschaul @BritRenee_ @bonnieberkowitz https://t.co/6DXwAfJ39K pic.twitter.com/5kzTGUnyXM — Kevin Uhrmacher (@KevinUhrm) May 7, 2020

Melinda Gates Give Trump A D- On Coronavirus Response

Melinda Gates graded Trump’s handling of the coronavirus response and gave him a big fat D-. Not sure why she was so generous.

Read more at politico.com.

SPORTS

Tompa Bay Gets Five Prime Time Games

The NFL champions of 2120 will get five count’m five prime time games this year

Would you say they are the new…..England?

Read more at si.com.

J-Rod Drops Bid To Buy The Mets

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have ended their bid to buy the Mets after it became clear that the parties were far apart on a price. The couple was planning to team up with billionaire investor Wayne Rothbaum and purchased the team for 1 billion. The current owners, Fred and Jeff Wilpon, were looking to sell at 2.5 billion. Rumors has it that the deal breaker was the Mets insisted that Lopez would give twerk lessons as part of the pre-game warm-ups.

Read more at tmz.com.

Marc Cuban Won’t Open Mavs Practice Facility

The NBA has approved practice facilities to open but Marc Cuban is not opening the Maverick’s up. He says the risk isn’t worth the reward. He also mentioned new season of Shark Tank will literally be shot inside of plexiglass shark tanks for everyone’s safety.

https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/mavericks-owner-mark-cuban-says-team-wont-open-practice-facility-despite-approval-from-nba/

ENTERTAINMENT

That Kevin James Is A Murderous Neo-Nazi

Anyone who thinks that Kevin James isn’t funny needs to see this Home Alone drama called ‘Beck.’

He’s funny because he’s overweight.

Via digg.com.

Guy Fieri Just Raised Over $20 Mil for Out-of-Work Restaurant Workers

Is it no longer okay to say that Guy Fieri ‘s food sucks because he has done an extremely nice thing for laid off restaurant workers.

For tonight, let’s just go to Flavortown.

Read more at tmz.com.

Sometimes Theres a Great Movie Moment Hiding In Some Pretty Trash Films

Variety explores the hidden gem scenes in some not so great films.

﻿Can “great” also mean scenes you can masturbate to? Ahem.. Cruel Intentions.

Read more at variety.com.

Sweatpants Wars Rage as Companies Tackle the New Essential Wear for Quarantine



Let’s be honest, we don’t need jeans, we don’t need suits, and we sure as hell don’t need “active wear”.

We need soft pants baggy that we can eat carbs in while balancing our laptops on our growing bellies.

Read more at medium.com.

Diane Keaton Cleans Out Her Closet

The Oscar winning actress and style icon posted on Instagram her attempt to clean out her closet and donate it to Goodwill – only to find out that it’s closed due to the pandemic. Oh well, la-di-da…

Read more at pagesix.com.

Brian May Tears Butt Muscle While Gardening

The Queen guitarist was hospitalized after he tore a muscle in his butt, from what he claims was ‘a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening’. Hospital officials deny reports that May hurt himself attempting to twerk to ‘Another Bites The Dust’.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Fruit Bats Appear On U.S. Quarters: Coincidence Or Conspiracy?

The U.S. Mint’s decision to put the American Samoan fruit bat on the back of 2020 quarters is raising speculation that the government is behind the recent corona virus outbreak. The U.S. Mint says the design – which was put into circulation in February – honors America’s Pacific Island territory and also promotes awareness to the species’ threatened extinction status. If there really wanted to honor the region, they would’ve put a picture of Michael Bloomberg.

Read more at tmz.com.

Andy Serkis Is In The Middle Of Reading The Hobbit Live On YouTube Until 5pm Today

Andy Serkis is reading the Hobbit over a 12 hour marathon today for charity. You know at the very least he’s gonna nail Gollum’s voice.

Read more at gofundme.com.

GOING VIRAL

nothing here

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.