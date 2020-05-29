Friday May 29: Daily Links

THURSDAY 4.16

NEWS STORIES

Congrats Millennials! You Could Be the Unluckiest Generation

Economically speaking, Millennials have had a pretty rough and could possibly see the effects finically for the rest of their lives.

This ain’t no participation trophy. You really won the gold this time!

Read more at washingtonopost.

Champagne Sales Down Because Their No Damn Reason for Popping Bottles

With bars and restaurants closed and live events and weddings canceled champagne sales were down 75% in April and May.

You could always help out the industry by popping a bottle every time you finish binge watching show… or take a shower!

Read more at nypost.com.

Philly Couple Throwing Post Corona Orgy

A couple in Philly have been posting fliers all over their neighborhood advertising an orgy they intend to throw. It will be Avengers themed and started as a joke but now they intend on going through with it. But is an orgy the same with PPE?

Read more at nypost.com.

Best Racial Injustice Protest Sign Goes to… Karen?!?

Guess we’ll have to change that to Care’n.

CNN Reporter And Crew Get Arrested Live On TV AS They Report On Minneapolis Riots



A CNN reporter was arrested live on the air after he was asked to move away from the protests in Minneapolis. They were later released and the Mayor apologized. This never would have happened to the Gurian News Network.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

SPORTS

Nut Builds Dodger Stadium Replica in Backyard

This Dodgers fan built a mini Dodger Stadium in his New England backyard.

Then he grabbed 9 local kids and they beat the Mets 7-3.

Read more at latimes.com.

This fan built a mini Dodger Stadium in his backyard. 🔥 (via Ben Massé/FB, Official Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Group) pic.twitter.com/Tx48U8lqbJ — MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2020

#BostonStrong Backs Down to Corona virus Pandemic

Well if we were looking forward to a Boston Marathon movie starring Mark Walburg taking on Corona virus….

Sorry shit got lame. This is just #bostonwrong.

Read more at espn.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Britney Spears Checks Into Self-Care

Madonna Posts Son Dancing to Michael Jackson to Pay Tribute George Floyd

Well this solves everything.

About that song choice though…

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

Madonna Posts Son Dancing to Michael Jackson to Pay Tribute George Floyd

Well this solves everything.

About that song choice though…

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

Tarantino: The Social Network Is the Best Movie Of The 2010’s



Quentin Tarantino recently said that the best movie of the 2010’s was David Fincher’s The Social Network, saying it “crushes all the competition”. Luckily for the Social Network, that decades competitions was mostly Marvel movies.

Read more at ign.com.

Swifties Are Pissed At Burger King

Taylor Swift fans aren’t happy with Burger King after someone on Twitter asked the fast food chain what their favorite Taylor Swift song was. The account replied, ‘The one about her ex’. The Swifties were quick to pounce about the remark, which resulted in the trending hashtag, #BurgerKingIsOverParty. Reps for Burger King denied reports that they plan to start a new campaign with Cardi B called #BurgerKingCardiCanTakeAJoke.

Read more at people.com.

MTV Exploring Bringing The VMAs Back To Brooklyn

Despite live 2020 events getting cancelled due to the pandemic, MTV is in talks to bring the Video Music Awards back to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in August. An audience-free show and virtual performances are among the plans being explored. The channel is also looking into ways to avoid Kanye West from Zoom-bombing acceptance speeches.

Read more at variety.com.

Spider-Man Actor Under Fire For Rosa Parks Comments

Actor Shameik Moore is getting widely condemned for saying that Rosa Parks should have taken a cab rather than protest giving up a seat to a white person in 1955. Moore, who voiced the character of Miles Morales in ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ also posted a lengthy Tweet urging his black followers how to avoid being killed by police. Moore later went on Instagram Live to clarify his comments, saying they were taken out of context. Reps for Moore would not comment on a report that he’s offered a second chair spot on The Candace Owens Show.

Read more at nme.com.

Hey, Remember The Original Office? No, Not The Gervais One

Back in 1995, CBS ran a sitcom called The Office that wasn’t exactly as big as a success as the BBC and then NBC versions that came after it. What they needed on the 95 version was a Creed type character, that would have put them over.

Via digg.

GOING VIRAL

Farmer Throws A Tantrum After Setting Off Domino Effect

The bad news is that this poor farmer’s going to have to clean up this mess. The good news is that judges gave him a perfect 10s on the cap throws.

Via digg.com.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.