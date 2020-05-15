Friday May 15: Daily Links

FRIDAY 5.15

NEWS STORIES

Folks Going Nudists During Quarantine

Hanging around the house has many people opting to go home nudist.

It’s not wanting to do laundry isn’t it.

Read more at nypost.com.

Average Person Forgets What Day It Is Five Times Per Week

“OK, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties cause it’s cold out there. It’s cold out there every day.

It’s only groundhogs day.

Read more at studyfinds.org.

Quarantine Has Folks Brushing Up on Their Homesteader Skills

Growing food, butter churning, bread baking, candle making and yes… even washing boarding their dirty laundry.

Stock up on your zote because if you’re not up your skills how the hell do you expect to keep up with the rest of these corona pioneers??

Read more at latimes.com.

AOC is Playing “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” and Ready to Visit Your Island

Alexandra Ocasio Cortez is making house calls on Animal Crossing.

Can’t wait until she starts putting out some TikTok dance challenge videos.

Read more at nypost.com.

New Book Claims Trump is out of the “club” of Former US Presidents for Openly Disrespecting Them

A new book, Team Of Five by Kate Andersen Brower being released next week will claim that Trump is not welcome in Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Carter’s former president club for his behavior and open disrespect. Consider those bridges burned.

Well Donald, you can always try for the SNL 5 Timers Club.

Read more at dailymail.co.uk.

SPORTS

Pete Alonso Says Mercury Out Of Retrograde Helped Him Break Rookie HR Record



Mets sensation Pete Alonso credits astrology for helping him break the single season home run record by a rookie. Alonso said that his extended slump ended the day Mercury coming out of retrograde, allowing him to go on a home run tear that put him in the record books. Alonzo is now in talks in a reboot of ‘The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh’.

Read more at tmz.

ENTERTAINMENT

Mr Show and Friends Cover Weird Al

Have some more chicken

Have some more pie

It doesn’t matter

If it’s boiled or fried

Just eat it, just eat it

Just eat it, just eat it, Woo!

Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis Say Johnny Depp Was ‘Never Violent’ To Them

If Johnny Depp was ever going to hit a woman you would think it would be Winona Ryder but nope.

What about headlocks? Do headlocks count?

Read more at yahoo.com.

Kanye’s Ex Bodyguard Is Telling All

In an interview with Hollywood Raw, Kanye West’s ex bodyguard spilled it and here’s the shock…. not that easy to work for.

Read more at buzzfeed.com.

New Woody Allen Movie Tops Global Box Office

Woody Allen’s latest, ‘A Rainy Day In New York’ won’t get a U.S. release, but it’s doing well internationally and despite worldwide theater closings due to the pandemic. The film’s strong showing in South Korea puts it at the top of the global box office with over 20 million dollars in sales worldwide. Reps for Allen would not comment on reports that his next project will be ‘A Sunny Day In Seoul’.

Read more at nme.com.

Michael Madsen: Harvey Weinstein Never Wanted Me In Tarantino’s Films



Michael Madsen recently told The Independent that if Harvey Weinstein had his way, he would’ve never appeared in any Quentin Tarentino’s films. The Reservoir Dogs standout said that Weinstein ‘never liked me’ and that ‘he never wanted me in any of Quentin’s movies’. Madsen said that the only reason he appeared in any of them is because ‘Quentin stood up for me every single time’. Madsen wouldn’t comment on a report that he auditioned for Mr. Blonde with Weinstein as the tortured cop.

Read more at nme.com.

Axl Rose Selling ‘Live & Let Die with COVID-45’ T-Shirts

Axl Rose is turning his feud with the Trump Administration into a fundraiser. The G ‘n’ R frontman is selling ‘Live ‘n’ Let Die with COVID-45’ T-shirts with all proceeds going to MusicCares. For his next charity drive, Rose is planning on releasing ‘Welcome To The Jungle In Quarantine’ quilts.

Read more at ew.com.

George Miller Confirms Furiosa Prequel – Without Charlize Theron

George Miller said that there will be a stand along movie featuring Imperator Furiosa, but it won’t star Charlize Theron. Instead, it will be a prequel focusing on her backstory – featuring an actress in her 20s. Miller said he considered using Theron using de-aging CGI, but decided to recast the role. Fans have already given the film its name: Mad Max: Why Bother?

Read more at ew.com.

GOING VIRAL

