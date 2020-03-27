Friday March 27: Daily Links

NEWS STORIES

All These Businesses With Your Email Really Wanna Let You Know How They’re Handling COVID-19

It seems ever since the Corona Outbreak started every company who has ever gotten your email wants to let you know how they’re handling it. From Fleshlight to Hello Fresh everyone seems unprepared!

Read more at slate.com.

Empty Airport Photos All Over The World

The dream was always to run through an empty airport and easily catch your plane. That dream is now a nightmare.

But we can fly to Paris for 19 bucks.

Read more at buzzfeed.com.

Dr. Fauci Doughnuts are a Thing

Dr. Fauci doughnuts are selling out at Donuts Delite making him the envy of Doctors every where

Start every morning with Fauci and coffee.

Read more at democratandchronicle.com.

Fauci doughnuts! with buttercream frosting ,red white and blue sprinkles. And his portrait instead of the doughnut holehttps://t.co/zXrhQxVNRS — Joanne Kenen (@JoanneKenen) March 26, 2020

Hill ‘N Bill Clinton Send 400 Pizzas To New York Doctors #PositivePizzaGate

Sure, everyone loves pizza, but Hillary could have sent something else that wasn’t tied to a conspiracy theory mainly about her. Next she should send some email servers to various hospital’s IT departments.

Read more at cnn.com.

SPORTS

Roman Reigns Pulls Out Of Wrestlemania

Due to Roman Reigns being immunocompromised because of his cancer treatments, he’s pulling out of Wrestlemania. WWE fans haven’t been this excited in a long time.

Read more at espn.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

Here’s An Analysis Of All The Tiger King’s Music Videos

Spike Jonze needs to direct his next banger once the Tiger King wins his appeal.

Read more at thecut.com.

Britney Spears Says She’s The Fastest Woman in The World

Britney Spears went on Instagram and said “Ran my first 5 !!!!” under a photo of a screenshot she has since deleted displaying 5.97 Seconds. One user pointed out that Olympian Usain Bolt, who is the current world record holder with 9.58 seconds. Dam Britney, sorry about the Olympics getting postponed!

Read more at pagesix.com.

Meagan and Harry Officially Live in LA

The former royals have officially moved to Los Angeles and they better like their new spot because it looks like they won’t be stepping outside for a while.

Read more at people.com.

New Song and Music Video Is a Nice Tribute To Will Smith

If Will Smith ever gets kidnapped me know whose closet to search first.

The Knack Just Recorded Bye Corona

No matter what you think of parodies or even the Knack we can agree on this. Bad ass guitar solo.

Via YouTube.

Bob Dylan Releases Brand New 17 Minute Long Song About JFK

Bob Dylan’s released his first new song in 8 years, Murder Most Foul, a 17 minute track about JFK. Fuck your history podcast, just give this a listen.

Read more at nypost.com.

GOING VIRAL

This Dude Just Won Quarantine Movement Movement

Did you ever want it?

Did you want bad?

Oh, my

It tears me apart

Did you ever fight it?

Day who knows of quarantine pic.twitter.com/tY154TlqUK — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) March 26, 2020

Little Girl Crushed Her Restaurants are Closed

Sorry honey there is a lock down going on. No Chinese. No Pizza. No nothing.

How about a salad? You’ll thank us when you discover boys.

These Are The Companies That Have Lost The Most Cash During The Coronavirus Crisis

Out of all companies, Disney has taken the biggest hit during this global crisis, losing nearly $300 billion in revenue. They’re going to have to pivot to the disinfectant wipe business if they’re gonna make it through this.

Via digg.com.

