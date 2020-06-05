Friday June 5: Daily Links

FRIDAY 5.5

NEWS STORIES

All The Living Presidents (But One) Support Protesters

Carter, Clinton, Bush, and Obama. All showing support for the protesters.

Maybe those dudes can start a band.

Read more at newsweek.com.

Nebraska Police Join Protesters in ‘Cupid Shuffle’

As if the world wasn’t hard enough to understand this weirdness went down in Nebraska.

Am I high?

Read more at newsweek.com.

Quite a sight happening in Lincoln tonight… @Lincoln_Police officers announce the "Hold Cops Accountable" initiative with local black community leaders. Now, they're doing the Cupid Shuffle outside the @MaloneCenterLNK (📹: @EllisWiltsey) pic.twitter.com/8F7MrSTiIn — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) June 3, 2020

When Protesting Becomes a Roast Battle

You have to admire the cop who goes with the bit.

“Taking a punch as important as throwing a punch.” — Bobby Kelly

I love my city 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j1jnhOWW1U — Im a cat….Im a sexy cat! (@MysterEWoodz) June 2, 2020

Buzzfeed Presents Protesting “While White Vs. Protesting For Black Lives”

White guys don’t win a lot of fist fights but they are strapped

Any chance we chill?

Read more at buzzfeed.com.

Kanye West Donates $2 Million Towards George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery Causes



There’s that guy we remember who said “George Bush doesn’t care about black people”! Kanye’s back!

Read more at tmz.com.

Miami PD “Elite” Bike Response Team Looks like A Scene From Reno 911

Looking pretty tough but short shorts would look way better for your uniform.

EXCLUSIVE: “These officers are the elite of the elite”.

A look at @MiamiPD’s Bike Response Team- a specialized unit deployed to handle large crowds and protests. I’m LIVE at 6 on @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/4ejZk1w0iV — Jamie Guirola (@jamieNBC6) June 4, 2020

Betty Crocker Trends But Not For Cakes.. As a Slur for White People

After a white women complained that she too knows oppression, she lists a all the “racial slurs” she’s been called. Weirdly, twitter was less than empathetic to her claims. Maybe because being called “8 Mile” is hilarious.

hold awn…, some of these good asf! pic.twitter.com/nxWcfUin9r — feitan’s left nostril (@KILLUCHROME) June 4, 2020

Russia Declares National Emergency as Massive Oil Spill Turns Rivers Red



At least we can cross of another one of these 2020 Plagues of Egypt. How many more do we have left??

Read more at vice.com.

That Rolex Store Looting Story Wasn’t Exactly Accurate

Turns out that Rolex store had no merchandise in it for a while due to lockdown and that it wasn’t even an official Rolex store. So that means the looters must have gotten millions of dollars worth of display cases which is much less boring.

Read more at gq.com.

Queens Man With Wolverine Claws Gets Charged With Attempted Murder



A man in Queens, New York went after protesters with claws attached to his hand the other day. Well, now he’s been charged with attempted murder. Let’s hope Cyclops doesn’t show up to bust him out.

Read more at nypost.com.

After @NBCNewYork started asking @NYPDDetectives about why a man who tried to run over and stab protestors in Queens wasn’t in custody, @NYPD109Pct investigated, went to his house upstate and charged him with attempted murder. https://t.co/bv8hSocGzs pic.twitter.com/ilmEVXJore — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) June 5, 2020

A New Karen Appears!

Hope this lady never sees a kid on a hoverboard, her head would explode.

Can someone let Karen know it’s okay for kids to drive fake toy cars without a drivers license before she has a heart attackpic.twitter.com/XoKG4b9f5z — Kyante Wilson 🦍 (@kyantewilson) June 4, 2020

SPORTS

Tony Dungy Sez Drew Brees Can’t Be Afraid To Say What He Said

Tony Dungy showed up on the Pat McAfee Show and made these comments about Drew Brees:

“It may have been not exactly the way he wanted to express it, but he can’t be afraid to say that, and we can’t be afraid to say, ‘OK Drew, I don’t agree with you, but let’s talk about this, and let’s sit down and talk about it’”

Now we can all wait for a Tony Dungy apology.

Read more at foxnews.com.

Charles Barkley Sez Brees Backlash Was Overkill

Charles Barkley didn’t like what Brees said but he thinks that backlash was a bit much. Thanks for being the cool head, SIr Charles.

NFL Stars Release Black Lives Matter Video

Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas organized a video featuring over 15 NFL players making a statement for Black Lives Matter and peaceful protesting. Drew, you shoulda fought to be in this.

Read more at tmz.com.

Drew Brees Apologizes Again

Drew has made a second apology, now on video on his Instagram. Tomorrow he’ll be on Tik Tok doing the Mea Culpa Twerk Challenge.

ENTERTAINMENT

Bill Murray’s Son Arrested At BLM Protest

Bill Murray’s son Caleb was arrested and charged earlier this week with arson, disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer. Murray was participating at a Black Lives Matter march at Martha’s Vineyard and allegedly got into a fight with police officers responding an incident happening at the protest. The police report claims that after being put into a cell, Murray ‘used a piece of the cell to not only cut himself but cut the deputies’. The report also alleges that Murray said that once he got out, he was going to ‘burn down all the f**king buildings’. It sounds like Caleb took his dad’s Rushmore speech to heart.

Read more at pagesix.com.

System Of A Down Members At Odds Over The President

Members Of System Of A Down released opposing views about the current administration. Singer Serg Tankian began a lengthy Instagram post with ‘Run Donny run into your bunker….You may be the first US President to do so out of fear of your own citizens’. Drummer John Dolmayan later posted on his Instagram that the President is ‘the greatest friend to minorities’. Label reps for the group will not confirm a report that the band’s new album will be called Paradoxity.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Matt Lauer Looking To Do A Major TV Interview

Matt Lauer is looking to do a ‘big TV interview’ as part of his campaign to repair his public image. Friends are trying to convince the former Today show anchor to do the interview himself or do it an empty studio, in order to have more edit control and speak freely in less hostile conditions. Lauer recently published a controversial op-ed piece denouncing the book ‘Catch And Kill’, which alleges that Lauer raped former NBC staffer Brooke Nevils. Nothing says ‘I’m a predator and a maniac’ more than than interviewing yourself in an empty studio…

Read more at pagesix.com.

Elvis Costello Releases New Single, ‘No Flag’

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have released ‘No Flag’, tapping into the anger and confusion of the moment. The song was recorded in a Helsinki studio where Costello claims ‘nobody knew me’. Reps for the singer denied reports that he checked into the studio under the name ‘Napoleon Dynamite’.

Read more at rollingstone.com.

