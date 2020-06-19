Friday June 19: Daily Links

Reports of this weekend’s Ring of Fire eclipse are leading some to speculate its a sign of the apocalypse.

Really? People are looking for signs from God that things are fucked ? Try watching the

news. Things are fucked.

This is like seeing an ad for the Super Bowl during the Super Bowl.

