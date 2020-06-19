Friday June 19: Daily Links

Reports of this weekend’s Ring of Fire eclipse are leading some to speculate its a sign of the apocalypse.
Really? People are looking for signs from God that things are fucked ? Try watching the
news. Things are fucked.
This is like seeing an ad for the Super Bowl during the Super Bowl.
Read more at dailystar.co.uk.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/weird-news/ring-fire-eclipse-could-sign-22204910
No one had even heard of Juneteenth until you brought it up. At least no one you know heard of it.
You are the only thing Bolton has ever been right about.
Read more at thehill.com.
nothing here today
Hello
I’ve waited here for you
Everlong
Tonight I throw myself in two
Out of the red
Out of her head she sang
Via digg.
Jamie Foxx is adding some serious muscle to play Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic. Foxx’s daily workout includes 60 pull ups, 60 dips and 100 push ups to transform his upper body. The only problem is the lower half. Foxx claims he had ‘no calf muscles’ and they are going to have to add prosthetics to even his body out. To prepare to play an older, out of shape Tyson, Foxx plans to binge on ice cream while playing Iron Mike Punch Out.
Read more at tmz.com.
Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Steakhouse was issued a five day suspension of its beer permit for violating COVID-19 restrictions. Under phase 2 of its re-opening plans, bars are only permitted to serve its patrons at tables and booths. The rap/rock star’s place was cited for serving directly from its bar. Co-owner Steve Smith, blasted the move, calling the Nashville government ‘communist’ and claimed they met with ‘doctors weeks ago’ to explain how ‘bar service is safer than table service’. Let’s see…Listen to trained medical professionals or the dude who wrote ‘Bawitdaba’….tough call.
Read more at pagesix.com.
James Gandolfini got so mad at Harvey Weinstein, that he threatened to ‘beat the f**k‘ out of the now disgraced producer. According to Sopranos cast mate Steve Schirripa, Weinstein repeatedly badgered the press-shy Gandolfini to do Late Show With David Letterman to promote the Weinstein Company film, ‘Killing Them Softly’, starring Gandolfini and Brad Pitt. The actor never followed through on the threat, but Rikers Island officials denied reports that Weinstein received a DVD copy of the movie with the note ‘F**K YOU’ from Sopranos cast members.
Read more at pagesix.com.
Arnold Schwarzenegger called anyone who are trying to make wearing a mask a political issue, an ‘absolute moron who can’t read’. The former action star made the comments on Twitter and also used flash cards to address those who really needed to hear his message.
Read more at huffpost.com.
It would be nice if you just got your coffee and split
Oh and suck in the gut and put on a mask.
I can’t believe this happened in Bed Stuy wtf pic.twitter.com/H9iGPARd7s
— AIRSTEVEJOBS (@AIRSTEVEJOBS) June 18, 2020
.
.