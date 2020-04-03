Friday April 3: Daily Links

NEWS STORIES

Notice The Robocalls Are Gone!?

You know there is a silver lining to every scary gray cloud. Overseas call centers have closed for lockdowns and social distancing.

Worth it, right!?

Read more at latimes.com.

Not The Easiest Time To Stay Sober

Seems like if the whole world is on a time out addicts may think “is that also a time out from sobriety?” Yet

they have trained themselves for the best way to cope.

One Day at a Time.

Read more at newser.com.

Scammers Have Been Sending Fake Ass Emails From The WHO

Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by sending emails claiming to be from the WHO.

How come no one lays off the scammers?

Via digg.com.

SPORTS

Floyd Mayweather Can’t Figure Out The Word Epidemic

They say money can’t buy you happiness, that is probably bullshit but it definitely can’t buy you a better vocabulary.

Via worldstar.

ENTERTAINMENT

John Mayer Ain’t Reading Jessica Simpson’s Book

Jessica Simpson’s new book does not paint a rosy picture of John Mayer. John doesn’t want to even read it. C’mon

John just read one chapter.

Chapter 7- Fuckstick John Mayer.

Read more at pagesix.com.

Tekashi69 Is a Free Man!

A Manhattan federal court judge has ordered rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine released from federal custody and into home confinement amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York, according to court papers unsealed Thursday. It’s gonna be a lot easier to see a shooter in these empty streets! Stay safe 69!

Read more at pagesix.com.

Kanye’s High School Art Got Appraised For Thousands On Antiques Road Show

A relative of Kanye West brought in some of his artwork from High School and the appraisal was said to be worth between $16,000 to $23,000. Looks like your kids bullshit macaroni paintings really could be worth something one day!

Read more at pagesix.com.

GOING VIRAL

Family of Brits Does a Quarantine Themed Cover of Les Mis

And you thought Mulaney is the only guy who could properly parody this song with his little lobster costume!

Via Twitter.

🎶 Wow. Check out this #selfisolation adaptation of One Day More from #LesMis 👏

Ben and his family will be on the #BBCBreakfast sofa with @mrdanwalker and @louiseminchin after 0800 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HjzCHohpth — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 31, 2020

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.