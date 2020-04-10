Friday April 10: Daily Links

FRIDAY 4.10

NEWS STORIES

Poll: Dems Would Drop Biden For Cuomo

You wanna take Biden off the ticket? You have to go through CornPop first. He’s a bad dude and the name Joe scares his grand kids with when they won’t do their chores.

US Senate Says Don’t Use Zoom

The US Senate has become the latest organization to tell its members not to use Zoom because of concerns about data security on the video conferencing platform that has boomed in popularity during the coronavirus crisis. Regular folk this doesn’t affect you, nobody cares what gossip you have about Brenda in accounting.

Fran Lebowitz Is Not Leaving New York

Yes. New York City is now the epicenter of the global pandemic. Now let’s look at the upside. Times Square has cleared out the tourists.

Bill Gates Weighs in the US Pandemic Response So Far

Big Bill Gates warned us about the dangers of a worldwide pandemic years ago. We laughed in his four eyed nerd face. Now who’s laughing?

No one. This is an awful pandemic.

Peanut Butter Bread Is The Big Reboot

Now that we are facing the new depression, it’s time to bring back some depression era food.

Peanut butter bread. It’s my new jam.

Bar Owners Peels Three Grand Off The Walls To Pay Staff

A bar owner in Georgia peeled $3700 that was stapled to the walls to give to her staff. She pulled the bras and panties off the ceiling too but no one wanted those.

SPORTS

Most Sports Fans Not Coming Back

Every sports league needs one thing to fill it’s stadium and it’s not a winning season. It’s a vaccine.

762 Americans were asked a number of questions about the current and future state of sports but the most notable one was in relation to whether or not they will attend a game if play resumes prior to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. A fairly decisive 72% of respondents said they wouldn’t take the risk, (although that number drops to 61% among self-identified sports fans) but 76% said they’d happily watch them on television even if they’re played without spectators.

When we say we live and die with our team? That’s a lie. We want to live.

This Will Make You Forget About The NBA

ESPN is rattled because the idea of sport has completely changed. This could be the sport of the future and it will take place right in our living rooms.

Buy me some peanuts and crackerjack.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

Runner Creates ‘Social Distancing’ Device

They say there are no stupid ideas and yet this is a really stupid idea and if you disagree .. you are stupid.

ENTERTAINMENT

Keanu Reeves Doppelganger?

If you are looking for a great way to meet women we have the perfect idea.

Look like Keanu Reeves.

Rebecca Black Comes Out As Queer

Rebecca Black went on a podcast and came out as queer and revealed her last relationship was with a woman. Sounds like we’re gonna get a follow up to Friday in Pride Day.

5 Movies Sci-Fi Prediced Would Be 2020

Quiet Place, Mission To Mars, Edge of Tomorrow, Pacific Rim, and Reign of Fire are 3 sci-fi movies set in the future, which is now the present. No diseases in any of these huh? That’s cool. Can we trade?

