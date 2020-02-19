FIT Fumbles With Outrageous Racist Fashion Show

The Fashion Institute of Technology apologized Tuesday for its “racist” alumni fashion show that had models strutting the runway in giant prosthetic ears and lips and bushy eyebrows. How do companies continue to make this same exact mistake?

Read more at nypost.com.

Interrobang Staff
