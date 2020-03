Dinky One is a dating app that is meant for guys with penises smaller than the average size, 5.5 inches when erect. The site already has over 27,762 members – 27 per cent female, 71 per cent male and 2 per cent transgender. Ladies like it because it’s the only place they won’t get unsolicited dick pics.

