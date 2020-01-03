Everyone’s Pissed At Billboard’s Top 10 Rock Songs Of The Decade

at
You can’t be pissed that these are the rock songs that actually charted on the Billboard charts over the past decade. You can be pissed that rock has been abandoned by Millennial’s and Zoomer’s don’t even know what a guitar sounds like.

Interrobang Staff
