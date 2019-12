A drunk Eagles fan was able to sneak into the post game press conference and ask Doug Pederson an incoherent question about Eli Manning. He was then kicked out. At least he didn’t puke all over himself.

VIDEO: “This will be on SportsCenter” -Doug Pederson It would appear a fan got lost on his way out of the Linc…@6abc pic.twitter.com/UMpZZsztbL — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) December 23, 2019

