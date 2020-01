Twitter is filled with people freaking out over titles being gone from Disney Plus including Dr. Dolittle, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Home Alone and Home Alone 2, and The Sandlot. The subscription members feel like Disney lied to them claiming they would have access to Disney’s film library and are even more aggravated that there were no heads up, the titles were just gone one day. Disney’s response was “but come on, Baby Yoda was cute right?”.

Read more polygon.com.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.