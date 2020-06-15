Ding Ho Comics Will Reunite for 40th Anniversary Tribute and Fundraiser

Humor for Humanity with Jimmy Tingle and Friends presents… “The Ding Ho Comedy Club 40th Anniversary Reunion, Tribute and Fundraiser”

A Boston comedy star-studded event with all proceeds to benefit Helen Crimmins, wife of the late, great Barry Crimmins

Friday, July 3, 2020

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

There have been a lot of reunion shows on Zoom since Covid-19 shut down live comedy but this one is really unique and special. A tremendous line up is taking shape to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the famed Ding Ho Comedy Club in Cambridge Massachussetts. It’s a scene that changed Boston Comedy, and really comedy everywhere forever.

The lineup is a “Who’s Who” of the early Boston comedy scene. Jimmy Tingle is hosting with Steven wright, Paula Poundstone, Bobcat Goldthwait, Denis Leary, Lenny Clarke, Don Gavin, Jack Gallagher, Tony V, Kenny Rogerson, Mike McDonald, Brian Kiley, Chance Langton, Bill Campbell, Jim Morris, Ron Lynch, Bill Braudis, Barry Neikrug, and the Ding Ho piano player: Martin Olson.

They reunite for one night only through the miracle of Zoom — to laugh, reminisce and pay tribute to the founder of the Ding Ho Barry Crimmins. The evening takes place on Friday July 3- Barry’s Birthday- from 7:30pm to 10:30pm

All funds raised will go to support medical treatment and living expense of Barry’s surviving wife Helen. Barry died from cancer on February 28 2018. In 2017, Helen was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is currently making steady progress in her recovery.

It has been 40 years since the Ding Ho Chinese Restaurant in Inman Square; Cambridge first started producing comedy shows under the production and artistic direction of Barry Crimmins. As these comics progressed in their careers, they never stopped thanking Barry for giving them a start, and for giving them a firm foundation in professional comedy. They’ll continue to demonstrate that gratitude on July 3rd at the 40th anniversary, reunion and fundraiser.

Because the event is online audiences can literally attend, from around the world.

”In October of 1979 aspiring comic and New York transplant, Barry Crimmins, walked into a Chinese restaurant in Inman Sq., Cambridge, and persuaded the owner to let him try putting on some comedy shows. That conversation led to the inception of the now legendary ‘Ding Ho Comedy Club,’ a launching pad for some of the funniest, brightest and most original comic talent in America. As bartender and open mike performer I had a front row seat.”

– Jimmy Tingle

The event organizers are suggesting a donation of $40 but you are welcome to pay what you can. A $100 donation will provide access to a VIP Virtual after party and live chat with Jimmy and some of the comedians.

This show is suggested for ages 16 and over.

