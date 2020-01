The third Monday of January has become known as “Blue Monday”, and is considered to be the most depressing day of the year. Mental Health professionals say this is bullshit though and it’s just a made up thing that blogs use to get some eyes on their self help sites. Don’t worry, within a few years hallmark will pick it up and we’ll be buying gifts for our beloved blue Monday traditions!

