Corey Feldman To Release Molestation Doc For One Viewing Only

Corey Feldman announced he’s screening his documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys via streaming, but it will only stream once. Corey explains his reasoning for the one time screening.

If you can’t tune in at the premier, just read about it on Twitter.

Interrobang Staff
