Corey Feldman To Release Molestation Doc For One Viewing Only

Corey Feldman announced he’s screening his documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys via streaming, but it will only stream once. Corey explains his reasoning for the one time screening.

PEOPLE KEEP ASKING ME….Y ONLY 1 TIME, DONT U WANT EVERY1 2 B ABLE 2 C IT? MY ANSWER IS OF COURSE I WANT A MILLION PPL 2 C IT, ALL WATCHING IT 2GETHER #LIVE FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD! THIS WILL B THE VERY 1ST TIME A FILM AUDIENCE WILL EXPERIENCE A FILM THIS WAY, GLOBALLY! #Kids2 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) February 9, 2020

4 THE VERY FIRST TIME, WE CAN GLOBALLY LEARN, & STAND 2GETHER THRU AN ARTISTIC MEDIUM DESIGNED 2 CUT OUT THE MIDDLE MAN, & GIVE VIEWERS A CHANCE 2 C A FILM THAT WOULD OTHERWISE NOT GET SEEN BY THE MASSES! #UNCUT #UNCENSORED #RAW #TRUTH #MYTRUTHDOC #COMINGSOON pic.twitter.com/wVtrWp0Y96 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) February 9, 2020

