Comedian Kerry Coddett Hosting Virtual Karaoke Game Show & Virtual Dinner Party on Instagram Live

In an effort to create a sense of normalcy while social distancing, and hoping to keep creating in a time when live in-person performances are no longer possible, comedian Kerry Coddett is planning to host some live comedy from a distance. She is planning fireside chats with her celebrity friends and hosting game shows from her living room on her Instagram Live (@overfab).

Kerry has appeared on HBO’s Crashing and will appear as a recurring guest star in the upcoming Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix) and the next season of Ramy (Hulu).

This kicks off TONIGHT with Quarantine & #Kerryoake at 8pm. The live, interactive, karaoke game show that will be broadcasting on IG Live from Kerry Coddett’s living room. With the help of guest judges and the live audience (also watching from home), they’ll choose the best acts to advance to the next round. The last performers standing will win a safe, sanitary, Corona-free prize!

Then on Saturday, at 8pm ET watch The Last Supper – A Virtual Dinner Party. Kerry will interview, chat, and play games with 11 amazing guests, including Nia Jervier from Dear White People and Roy Wood, Jr. from The Daily Show. (She knows Jesus had 12 guests but one of them betrayed him, so that’s the person she didn’t invite!) The live audience will also get to chime in and comment during a quick Q & A.

Read More Stories From the IB Wire

.

.